Sauce gives zip to pork-and-pasta quickie

This is one of those meals that might make preparing dinner feel a bit like you're directing a three-ring circus. There's pasta in one pot. Pork and sauce playing the hokey-pokey in a skillet. And then there's whatever vegetable you want to serve alongside them.

Fortunately, the timing -- except the pasta -- isn't crucial. And when everything comes together dinner can be on the table almost as quickly as it takes to boil a pot of water.

Rice would work well too -- and there's less danger of it overcooking.

Lemony Pork Piccata With Angel Hair

1/2 pound thin spaghetti or angel-hair pasta

2 teaspoons olive oil

4 thin-cut boneless pork loin chops, about 4 ounces each

Salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup minced shallots

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup chicken broth

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon capers, drained

1 tablespoon freshly grated parmesan cheese

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Once water boils, add pasta and cook to al dente according to package directions. Toss cooked pasta with olive oil.

Meanwhile, place pork chops between two layers of plastic wrap and pound to an even thickness of about 1/4 inch.

Season pork lightly on both sides with salt and pepper.

Place flour in a shallow dish. Coat pork in flour, shaking off excess.

In a large skillet, heat the butter until foamy. Add pork and cook, turning once, until pork is browned and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer pork to a plate.

In the same skillet, add the shallots and garlic and saute 2 to 3 minutes or until softened. Stir in the broth, lemon juice and capers, and bring to a boil over high heat, scraping up any browned bits. Reduce heat to medium and cook 3 to 4 minutes.

Arrange pork and pasta on four dinner plates. Spoon sauce over both. Garnish with sprinkle of parmesan.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving with 2 ounces of angel-hair pasta is approximately 465 calories, 34 g protein, 14 g fat, 48 g carbohydrate (1 g sugar), 70 mg cholesterol, 837 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3.

Recipe adapted from Weight Watchers Family Meals

