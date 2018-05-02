PHOTOS: Soccer: Springdale dominates Fayetteville, 7-0

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale High had some business to take care of before accepting a plaque Tuesday for winning the 7A-West Conference championship.

The Bulldogs did so with a dominating performance on Senior Night against their oldest rivals.

Springdale grabbed a 3-0 lead at halftime and rolled to a 7-0 victory over Fayetteville at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium. The victory was the sixth consecutive for Springdale (17-1-1, 12-1), which had already clinched the conference champion.

"This is validation for all the hard work the kids have put in," Springdale coach Donald Beeler said during a presentation at midfield between the boys and girls games. "It gives us the best opportunity in the state tournament to be successful."

Springdale will play its final conference game on Friday at Rogers, which defeated the Bulldogs 5-4 on April 10.

"It's a little bit of a balancing act," Beeler said of his team's strategy. "You want everybody to stay healthy but, at the same time, you want to keep some momentum going into the state tournament."

Jose Vega and Danny Maldanado each scored two goals for Springdale, which increased its lead to 5-0 early in the second half. Vega got the rout started on a goal with 31 minutes and 58 seconds left in the first half. He scored again minutes later before Manuel Soto contributed a goal with 14:20 left in the first half.

"The fast start was big," Beeler said. "I was really pleased with the sense of urgency to start the game."

Springdale came out even stronger in the second when Maldanado booted one past the Springdale goalie then followed with a header into the net to put Springdale ahead 5-0. The only mystery for the final 35 minutes was whether Springdale could maintain the shutout and the Bulldogs did so with Andres Aldaco in goal.

Rogers High 3, Bentonville West 1

The Mounties scored a pair of second-half goals to snap a 1-1 halftime tie and claim the 7A-West Conference win.

Juan Sanchez gave Rogers a 2-1 lead with a goal assisted by Willie Hernandez. Sammy Zamarron added the third goal. Bryan Flores scored in the first half on an assist from Trey Keith.

Tyler Guente accounted for West's lone goal in the first half.

Bentonville High 2, Rogers Heritage 1 (4-3 PKs)

Bentonville had its halftime slip away, but the Tigers kept their playoff hopes alive with penalty kicks in a match played at Gates Stadium.

Harrison Dickerson, Harrison Kitson, Andrew Wagner and Lucas Apparecido connected on penalty kicks for Bentonville, which secures a state tournament berth Friday with a victory at home over Bentonville West.

Wagner accounted for the Tigers' goal in the first half.

Springdale Har-Ber 4, Van Buren 3

The Wildcats earned a big win Tuesday, getting goals from four different players.

Thomas Ayala, Sandro Ramirez, Juan Mejia and Yohan Fuentez all scored for the Wildcats as Har-Ber clinched the No. 2 seed in the 7A-West.

GIRLS

Rogers High 3, Bentonville West 0

Skylurr Patrick scored a hat trick to lead the Lady Mounties to the win.

Ashlyn Babbitt, Jourdan Badely and Haley Arrick each had an assist for the Lady Mounties.

Goalkeeper Mac Brace notched the shutout with five save for Rogers, which led 1-0 at halftime.

Bentonville High 7, Rogers Heritage 2

Ginger Olson scored a goal in each half as Bentonville rolled to a victory over Heritage at Gates Stadium.

The Lady Tigers (17-2-1, 12-1) led 4-0 at halftime as Anna Passmore, Olson and Madi Wood each scored a goal, plus an own goal at Heritage. Tyler Ann Reash, Olson and Megan Gotwalt accounted for Bentonville's goals in the second half.

Fayetteville 4, Springdale 2

Sophomore Georgia Templeton and freshman Allison Byars each scored two goals to lead Fayetteville (13-8, 8-5) past Springdale (8-11-1, 6-7).

Byars scored twice in the second half after the game was tied 1-1 at halftime. Both shots went high into the net from about 20 yards away. Templeton scored one goal in each half.

Springdale Har-Ber 7, Van Buren 0

The Lady Wildcats scored a shutout win as two players scored a pair of goals each.

Megan Lamendola and Annabelle Weber each scored two goals. Erika Oreliana, Giselle Estrada and Kalley Fender each scored a goal for the Lady Wildcats.

Sports on 05/02/2018