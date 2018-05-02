Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Greenwood 10, El Dorado 0

Connor Noland allowed just two hits and struck out 12 as the Bulldogs blanked El Dorado on Tuesday.

Greenwood (28-3) had 10 hits as Landry Jurecka and Colton Sagely each had two doubles and Jurecka drove in three runs.

Cabot 8, FS Northside 3

The Wampus Cats scored five runs in the fourth inning and rolled over Fort Smith Northside in 7A-Central action.

Jake Rincon was 2-for-3 for Northside (8-23). Jackson Scrivner and Grant Johnson each had a double in the loss.

FS Southside 4, LR Central 3 (8)

Jake Melton scored on J.T. Jones' sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning as Fort Smith Southside earned a walk-off win in 7A-Central action.

Melton reached on an error to open the eighth inning and advanced to second on the play. He moved to third in a fielder's choice.

The Mavericks made the most of just five hits to earn the win. Micah Nesbit earned the win in relief of starter Parker Wright. Nesbit went 3.1 innings and allowed just two hits. Melton had the other RBI for Southside.

Monday's Game

Farmington 12, Maumelle 2

Derek Perona fired a no-hitter to lead the Cardinals to a first-round win in the 5A-West Conference tournament at home.

Perona struck out six and walked two in a 79-pitch gem.

The Cardinals (14-8) belted 15 hits on the day as Perona helped his own cause with a 3-for-3 day at the plate with a double and four RBIs. Drew Sturgeon was 3-for-4 with a triple and one RBI, and Eric Hill was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Colton Kilgore added a pair of doubles.

PREP SOFTBALL

Farmington 10, Vilonia 4

The Lady Cardinals won their second game in as many days in the 5A-West Conference tournament on Tuesday to punch their ticket to the finals.

Farmington (22-4) will host Friday's championship game at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday the Lady Cardinals jumped to a 4-1 lead, but Vilonia rallied to tie the score in the third before Farmington put up five runs in the sixth inning to pull away.

Carley Antwine had a pair of doubles out of the lead-off spot for Farmington and Alyssa Reed was 3-for-3 with a double. Madison Parrish added a two-run double for Farmington.

On Monday the Lady Cardinals crushed Maumelle 11-1 as Paige Devecsery allowed just four hits with 10 strikeouts to earn the win in the circle.

Madison Parrish homered and drove in two runs for Farmington. Antwine, Kally Stout, Camryn Journagan and Eliana Marano all had two hits each.

