Wednesday, May 02, 2018, 12:56 p.m.

Style: Synergy is pointe of ‘Ballet Arkansas in Concert’ series

This article was published today at 12:20 p.m.

You can do ballet without music, but it’s a lot harder, Eric E. Harrison writes in Thursday’s Style section.

The folks at Ballet Arkansas are recognizing the important role of music to ballet with a three-year spring “Ballet Arkansas in Concert” series, in partnership with the Stella Boyle Smith Trust.

The series’ inaugural concert, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock, will feature a mixed-repertory program that includes pas de deux by Tony Award-winning choreographers Agnes de Mille and Christopher Wheeldon and the world premiere of Ink, a piece in four movements, by Ballet Arkansas’ Artistic Director Michael Fothergill.

