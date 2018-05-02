Home / Latest News /
Style: Synergy is pointe of ‘Ballet Arkansas in Concert’ series
This article was published today at 12:20 p.m.
You can do ballet without music, but it’s a lot harder, Eric E. Harrison writes in Thursday’s Style section.
The folks at Ballet Arkansas are recognizing the important role of music to ballet with a three-year spring “Ballet Arkansas in Concert” series, in partnership with the Stella Boyle Smith Trust.
The series’ inaugural concert, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock, will feature a mixed-repertory program that includes pas de deux by Tony Award-winning choreographers Agnes de Mille and Christopher Wheeldon and the world premiere of Ink, a piece in four movements, by Ballet Arkansas’ Artistic Director Michael Fothergill.
