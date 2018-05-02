Subpoena for Trump broached

WASHINGTON -- Special counsel Robert Mueller's team raised the prospect of issuing a grand jury subpoena to compel President Donald Trump to testify as part of its Russia investigation, the president's former attorney said Tuesday.

Attorney John Dowd told The Associated Press that Mueller's team broached the subject March 5 during a meeting with Trump's legal team while they were negotiating the terms of a possible interview with the president.

The meeting marked the first time the special counsel's office raised the possibility of compelling Trump to testify as part of the ongoing investigation. Mueller is investigating Russian election interference and possible coordination with Trump associates as well as possible obstruction of justice by Trump.

Dowd's comments come more than a month after he resigned from the legal team, and they provide a new window into the nature of the Trump legal team's interactions with the special counsel, who the president has increasingly tried to undermine through public attacks.

Early Tuesday, Trump wrote on Twitter that it was "disgraceful" that a list of proposed questions drafted in response to Mueller's negotiations with the legal team was "leaked" to the news media. He also incorrectly noted that there were no questions about collusion and said collusion was a "made up, phony crime."

While the word "collusion" is not included in the questions, the nature of some of the inquiries directly addresses the concept of collusion with the Russians.

Trump's comments followed the report Monday by The New York Times that detailed the 49 questions Mueller would like to ask Trump as part of the Russia investigation. The Times report said Trump's lawyers had compiled the questions into a list and that document was "provided to The Times by a person outside Mr. Trump's legal team."

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow declined to comment Tuesday, as did White House lawyer Ty Cobb.

In the March meeting, the special counsel's warning about a possible subpoena spurred a sharp retort from Dowd, two people with knowledge of his comments told The Washington Post.

"This isn't some game," Dowd said, according to the people. "You are screwing with the work of the president of the United States."

In the wake of the encounter, Mueller's team agreed to provide the president's lawyers with more specific information about the subjects that prosecutors wished to discuss with the president, three people with knowledge of the process told the Post. With those details in hand, Sekulow compiled the list of questions that the team believed the president would be asked, according to the people, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk publicly.

The questions touch on, among other things, any possible contacts Trump's campaign had with Russians as well as Trump's motivations for firing FBI Director James Comey a year ago -- a key element of Mueller's obstruction of justice investigation.

In a separate tweet early Tuesday about the inquiries, Trump said it "would seem very hard" to obstruct justice if there was never a crime and he repeated his claim that the inquiry is a "witch hunt."

But a guilty verdict is not required for there to be obstruction of justice. According to federal laws, justice can be obstructed when someone knowingly interferes with an ongoing investigation.

"The purpose of the investigation is to determine whether a crime was committed, and, regardless of the ultimate answer to that question, it is a separate crime to attempt to obstruct that inquiry," said Randall Eliason, a former assistant U.S. attorney who teaches white-collar criminal law at George Washington University Law School.

Still, a long-standing Justice Department legal finding says that sitting presidents cannot be charged with a crime while they are in office.

Mueller has wanted to question Trump for months, and the president has at times said he would like to be interviewed as a way to bring the sprawling inquiry to a close. Since Mueller's appointment last year, Trump has considered firing him, people familiar with his thinking say. Congress is considering legislation that would protect Mueller's appointment.

Trump's new lawyer in the investigation, Rudy Giuliani, a former U.S. attorney, New York mayor, and longtime friend of the president, said Tuesday that he views Mueller as the utmost professional but that he is still reviewing documents and considering conditions he might set before deciding whether to recommend that Trump agree to an interview.

"Hopefully we're getting near the end. We all on both sides have some important decisions to make," Giuliani said. "I still have a totally open mind on what the right strategy is, which we'll develop in the next few weeks."

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first year]

The special counsel met with Giuliani last week. Giuliani said at the time that he was trying to determine if Mueller and his team were going to be "truly objective."

Paul Rosenzweig, who worked as a senior counsel on independent counsel Ken Starr's investigation during former President Bill Clinton's administration, predicted that Trump would face a long interview if Mueller hewed to the list Sekulow compiled.

"This isn't a list of 49 questions. It's 49 topics," Rosenzweig said. "Each of these topics results in dozens of questions. To be honest, that list is a two-day interview. You don't get through it in an hour or two."

ATTACKS ON FBI

Comey, whom Trump fired last May, said in a telephone interview Tuesday that it was logical that Mueller would seek to interview Trump since the president is a subject of the investigation.

The former FBI director also took issue with Trump's political attacks on the FBI, saying they make America less safe because they undermine public confidence that the bureau is an "honest, competent and independent" institution.

Comey said it was clear the president's blistering attacks on the bureau, including Trump's calls for scrutiny of his political opponents and his suggestion that Comey should be jailed, affect public safety in "hundreds and thousands of ways" -- especially if crime victims no longer trust that an agent knocking on their door will help them or that an agent testifying before a jury can be believed.

"To the extent there's been a marginal decrease in their credibility at that doorway, in that courtroom and in thousands of other ways, their effectiveness is hit. So it's hard," Comey said.

"You're not going to be able to see it, but logic tells me that it's there, which is why it's so important that we knock it off as a political culture."

Trump's firing of Comey is under investigation by Mueller as part of the obstruction of justice thread. The White House initially said Trump had fired him over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email case, but the president later said he was thinking of "this Russia thing" when he made the move.

Comey is promoting his new book, A Higher Loyalty, and has given a series of interviews in which he has described his interactions with the president and characterized him as morally unfit for office.

Comey in the interview declined to discuss details of Mueller's investigation, but he praised Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote a memo used to justify Comey's firing.

"I think he's conducted himself honorably since my firing, especially in regard to protecting the special counsel, the department and the rule of law," Comey said.

Rosenstein on Tuesday lashed out at Republican allies of Trump who have drafted articles of impeachment against him, saying the Justice Department won't be extorted or give in to threats.

Rosenstein, speaking at a question-and-answer session at the Newseum in Washington, chided the lawmakers who prepared the document by saying that "they can't even resist leaking their own drafts" and that they lack "the courage to put their name on it."

"I can tell you there have been people who have been making threats privately and publicly against me for quite some time, and I think they should understand by now, the Department of Justice is not going to be extorted," Rosenstein said in response to a question about news reports on the articles of impeachment.

"We're going to do what's required by the rule of law," he added.

He did not elaborate on what he meant by threats, but some congressional Republicans have excoriated him for his oversight role of the special counsel's Russia investigation.

The Post on Monday reported the articles of impeachment from members of the House Freedom Caucus, a hard-right group of Republican lawmakers. A person familiar with the effort but who was not authorized to discuss it publicly confirmed it Tuesday to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Information for this article was contributed by Eileen Sullivan of The New York Times; by Eric Tucker, Darlene Superville, Chad Day and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press; and by John Wagner, Carol D. Leonnig, Robert Costa, Josh Dawsey and Rosalind S. Helderman of The Washington Post.

A Section on 05/02/2018