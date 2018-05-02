Tech's surge tempers early losses

NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks clawed back early losses Tuesday as Apple led a rally in technology companies. Smaller, more domestically focused companies also climbed. The late push offset a slump in household-goods makers and industrial companies.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6.75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,654.80. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 64.10 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,099.05 as Boeing fell along with other industrial companies and McDonald's gave back some of Monday's gain.

Technology companies surged, sending the Nasdaq composite up 64.44 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,130.70. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 8.44 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,550.33.

Stocks fell in the early going as investors focused on trade tensions, a drop in construction, and weaker growth in manufacturing. Steel-makers lost ground after the White House said it will delay its decision to impose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico for 30 days. The Dow fell as much as 354 points, then recovered much of that loss.

Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab, said that even though companies are reporting great first-quarter results, the market isn't reacting very much. He thinks some people don't want to invest because the market has gone through such huge swings over the past three months.

"It's been the best earnings season we've had in 10 years," he said. "People are starting to sit out. And part of the reason they're sitting out is we're having such high volatility."

Apple climbed 2.3 percent to $169.10 in regular trading. Its stock rose 4 percent in aftermarket trading after the company's fiscal second-quarter profit surpassed Wall Street's expectations, as did its sales forecast for the current quarter. The company also raised its dividend and said it will buy back $100 billion in stock.

Apple, the most valuable publicly traded U.S. company, has lagged behind peers like Microsoft and Intel as investors worried about the possibility of slowing iPhone sales.

Intel added 3.3 percent to $53.33 and video-game maker Electronic Arts rose 1.6 percent to $119.83.

Shares of electronic storage company Seagate Technology plunged 6.4 percent to $54.21 after its fiscal third-quarter report. The stock is still up almost 30 percent this year.

Industrial companies struggled. Boeing fell 1.2 percent to $329.54 and engine maker Cummins tumbled 4.1 percent to $153.28 after its first-quarter report. Lockheed Martin sagged 3.9 percent to $308.46 as defense contractors continued to struggle.

Pfizer slumped as its first-quarter sales fell short of estimates. The maker of pain medicine Lyrica and the blockbuster Prevnar 13 vaccine against pneumococcal infections said sales of older medicines slipped and its stock lost 3.3 percent to $35.40.

Commodities prices fell as the dollar grew stronger. Oil prices gave up some of their recent gains. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 1.9 percent to $67.25 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, declined 2.1 percent to $73.13 a barrel in London.

Bond prices edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.97 percent from 2.96 percent. The 10-year yield hit a four-year high last week.

Business on 05/02/2018