Texas O-lineman told good things about Fayetteville

Offensive lineman Blake Trainor is still in the process of learning about Arkansas football after receiving a scholarship offer from the Hogs on Tuesday.

“I know they’re in Fayetteville, and I’ve heard Fayetteville is a beautiful town and they once had the largest O-line bigger than the NFL,” Trainor said.

Trainor, 6-8, 301 pounds of Hallsville, Texas, has eight other offers from schools such as Texas A&M, Houston and Tulsa. He’s open to all schools at this point of the process.

“I’m really open to everything right now,” Trainor said. “I’m not biased for any school, so I’m open to whatever comes my way and look into the programs and see what they have to offer me.”

He’s been communicating with associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor and is expected to talk to offensive line coach Dustin Fry soon. The positive words about Fayetteville comes from a friend.

“(My friend's) cousin goes to college there and they go up there for games with them,” he said.

Trainor lived in rural Wisconsin before moving to Texas in second grade. He showed off his athleticism when he recorded 4.69 seconds in the pro-shuttle as a sophomore.

“I was like 330,” he said. “My friend said I took six steps.”

He hopes to visit Arkansas, but is unsure when.

“It’s kind of rough because my mom works at the school and it’s far,” Trainor said. “I would like to though.”