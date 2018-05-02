Texas oil, gas industry No.1 in U.S.

DALLAS -- Texas added barely any oil and gas jobs last year even as the state continued to dominate the industry, according to a report released Monday.

The Texas industry employed 325,439 or about 39 percent of those jobs nationwide, according to the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association. The national and state numbers also showed that hiring was up for the first time since 2014 but by small amounts.

The number of oil and natural-gas workers increased by 3,060 last year, up by less than half a percentage point. But payroll adjusted for inflation was down by 3 percent over 2016. Texas technically showed an increase, but it was a barely perceptible 24 new jobs despite the Permian Basin boom.

"Because of the efficiencies in drilling methods and overall operations, operators are able to do more with less," said Ed Longanecker, the industry body's president. "They've become much more efficient in their drilling programs. They don't need the same level of personnel they needed during the previous boom."

After the crude-oil price crash, which started in 2014, producers have used technology as a way to cut costs. Companies are drilling longer laterals, using higher-tech drilling rigs and collecting data to help fine-tune their approaches.

"We're going to see production continue to rise, and employment rise throughout 2018," Longanecker said. "But we're probably not going to see levels of employment like we saw prior to the downturn for a very long time, if at all."

Even with Texas' diverse economy, oil and gas has a significant impact. The producers association, which used U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers, reported that the industry added nearly $42 billion in payroll to Texas and accounted for 3.2 percent of private-sector jobs.

In 2017, Texas crude oil production increased by more than 5 percent. Longanecker said he expects production and employment to increase, thanks to higher oil prices.

Natural gas production, however, dropped by more than 7 percent in 2017, according to Texas Railroad Commission numbers. Natural gas has barely topped $3 per 1,000 cubic feet in the past year.

Even with Texas' slide, the state produces nearly 50 percent more natural gas than No. 2 Pennsylvania. The oil production is even more dominant, with Texas producing more than three times as much as second-place North Dakota.

Longanecker said the Texas regulatory environment has been good to the industry. And now, he said, there is a president who is a booster of fossil fuels.

Still, Longanecker said there are concerns about other possible White House actions, such as tariffs driving up the cost of raw materials or threats to trade deals such as the North American Free Trade Agreement.

