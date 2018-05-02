COOKING CLASSES
Central Arkansas
Eggshells Kitchen Co., 5501 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock.
• May the Fourth Be With Keto, 6-8 p.m. Friday with chef Ryan Merritt of The Clean Eatery. Class will feature healthful foods with an emphasis on ketogenic dishes. A ketogenic diet consists of high-fat, low-carbohydrate foods that are believed to aid in insulin control and help the body burn fat. $50.
• Kids Cooking Class: Mother's Day Brunch, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday for children ages 5-10. Menu will include strawberry shortcake, pull-apart sticky buns and lemon-blueberry parfaits. $40.
• Spanish wines seminar and tasting 6-8 p.m. Tuesday with Maggie and Aaron. $50 includes four wines and light snacks.
• Italian Dinner with Amanda Denys, 6-8 p.m. May 14. $50.
• Scones and Macarons With Cinnalightful, 6-8 p.m. May 21. Matcha of Cinnalightful bakery will teach students the art of making scones and macarons. $50.
• Grilling and Smoking with PK Grills, 6-8 p.m. May 23. Mark Lambert from the Sweet Swine O'Mine barbecue team will teach the class. $50.
• Lil' Eggheads Kitchen Camp, 9 a.m.-noon June 25-29 or July 16-20 for children ages 6-10. Each day will feature a different menu such as spaghetti cups with meatballs, chicken fajitas and sliders. $200.
Space is limited and registration is required for all classes. For more information or to register, visit eggshellskitchencompany.com or call (501) 664-6900.
Northwest Arkansas
Honeycomb Kitchen Shop, 213 W. Walnut St., Rogers.
• Cinco de Mayo 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Gretchen Ulery will demonstrate how to make margaritas, stuffed jalapenos, adobo shrimp tacos and tres leches cake. $60.
• Fresh Seafood with Crabbys, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Chef Cory Plummer of Crabbys Seafood Bar and Grill will instruct students on how to select fish at the market and how to prepare salmon. Recipes will be provided. $50.
• Southern Comfort Supermarket Chef class, 6:30 p.m. May 16. Chef Brent Hale with Big Sexy Foods will teach students to prepare chicken pot pie, maple pecan beer bread and peach bourbon shortbread using some pre-made supermarket items. $50.
• Summer Cookie Decorating 6:30 p.m. May 23 or May 24. Ellen Lewis from How Sweet is Homemade bakery will lead this hands-on class featuring cookies decorated with royal icing. Light appetizers will be served. $40.
Registration is required. For more information, call (479) 340-1022. To register, visit honeycombkitchenshop.com
