Trump says he may 'get involved' in Justice Department dispute

10:20 a.m. UPDATE:

President Donald Trump said he may have to "get involved" in a dispute between the Justice Department and Congress over the release of documents.

In a Wednesday tweet, Trump blasted what he called a "rigged system."

Some conservative Republicans are frustrated that the Justice Department has not turned over documents related to controversial topics, including surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Trump wrote: "What are they afraid of? Why so much redacting? Why such unequal 'justice?'"

He added, "At some point I will have no choice but to use the powers granted to the Presidency and get involved!"

Trump has been open about his frustrations with the department for its handling of the special counsel's Russia investigation.

EARLIER:

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is slamming a leaked list of questions that the Justice Department's special counsel may want to ask him as part of the Russia investigation.

Trump on Twitter Wednesday promoted a comment from attorney Joseph diGenova describing the questions as an "intrusion" into the president's constitutional powers and saying it would be "outrageous" to ask the president what he was thinking when firing members of the executive branch.

Trump had recently sought to add diGenova — a frequent Fox News guest — to his legal team. But his attorneys later said that conflicts of interest prevented the move.

Trump tweeted earlier that: "There was no Collusion (it is a Hoax) and there is no Obstruction of Justice (that is a setup & trap)."

He also promoted an coming book, called The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump.