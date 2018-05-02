U.S. delay of decision on tariffs dismays EU

WASHINGTON -- The European Union on Tuesday slammed the U.S. government's decision to wait another month to decide whether to impose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.

The decision, which includes Canada and Mexico, was announced Monday just hours before temporary tariff exemptions for the metals were set to expire. It extends a period of uncertainty for businesses in those regions and helps the U.S. avoid a potential trade war with allies as it prepares for tense trade talks in China this week.

"As a longstanding partner and friend of the U.S., we will not negotiate under threat," the EU said in a statement.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel both made their case to President Donald Trump for why the EU bloc should get permanent and unconditional relief from the tariffs, partly arguing that they are America's security partners.

"The U.S. decision prolongs market uncertainty, which is already affecting business decisions," the European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday. "The EU should be fully and permanently exempted from these measures, as they cannot be justified on the grounds of national security."

The Trump administration said Monday that it had reached an agreement with South Korea on steel imports after discussions on a revised trade agreement. And the administration said it also had reached agreements in principle with Argentina, Australia and Brazil on steel and aluminum that will be finalized soon.

"In all of these negotiations, the administration is focused on quotas that will restrain imports, prevent transshipment and protect the national security," the White House said.

Facing a self-imposed deadline, President Donald Trump was considering whether to permanently exempt the EU and Mexico, Canada, Australia, Argentina and Brazil from tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on imported aluminum that his administration imposed in March.

The White House had given itself until the end of Monday to decide whether to extend the exemptions.

The EU has taken a tough stance, raising the prospect of a trade war if the U.S. does not back down. It has a list of retaliatory tariffs worth about $3.5 billion on imports from the U.S. that it will activate if the EU loses its exemption.

Germany said it continues to expect a permanent exemption. The EU's largest steel exporter to the U.S., it accounted for about 5 percent of U.S. steel imports last year.

"Neither the EU nor the U.S. can have an interest in an escalation of their trade tensions," a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday in a statement.

European financial officials have cited the trade tensions created by the U.S. tariffs proposal as a risk to the economy. Some surveys suggest a down-tick in business and consumer confidence, though it's unclear how big an effect the trade tensions are having.

While experts say the immediate potential damage from the aluminum and steel tariffs is limited, the danger is of escalation in which both sides pile more duties on each other's goods.

"The imposition of tariffs might signal that the two regions are heading towards a more serious trade conflict," said Stephen Brown, European economist at Capital Economics.

Trump says he wants to protect American metal producers from unfair competition and bolster national security. But the tariffs' announcement in March, which came after an intense internal White House debate, triggered harsh criticism from Democrats and some Republicans and roiled financial markets.

At the time, Trump excluded several vital trading partners -- the EU, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Argentina and Brazil -- from the tariffs.

That meant the steel tariff covered just 30 percent of all imports, according to Oxford Economics. If all the exemptions were ended, it would have deepened the impact of the tariffs on American companies that use steel and potentially affect financial markets. Stock prices fell nearly 2 percent when the tariffs were announced.

Two people familiar with the process said the Trump administration had been considering whether to provide a short-term extension of the exemptions to allow for more time to review the countries' efforts to secure permanent exemptions. The officials spoke only on condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations.

"It's nice to have a little breather," said John McDonald, an executive at Trans-Matic Manufacturing, a supplier of precision metal components in Nashville, Tenn., which buys $16.5 million in steel annually, some of it from Finland, the Netherlands, Russia and Taiwan.

But "the uncertainty is going to continue," McDonald said. "We're struggling with supply availability, lead times."

Speaking Tuesday at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, avoided saying whether the administration would be willing to extend again the one-month delay in the tariffs.

A British spokesman called Monday's postponement "positive" and said the country will continue to work with EU partners and the U.S. to achieve a permanent exemption.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Tuesday that he's hopeful that trade barriers will be removed.

"I have always expressed hope that we can come to a worldwide reduction of trade barriers," Altmaier told reporters in Berlin. "That should also be possible with the United States as part of a fair agreement."

"We will decide together whether and when there will be negotiations," Altmaier said. "The European Union has always made clear that it is not convinced by arbitrary caps."

The threats of a trade war are worsening the headaches for factories already struggling to find the workers, supplies and delivery trucks to keep up with robust demand, according to a report Tuesday by the Institute for Supply Management.

Overall, the Institute for Supply Management's survey of several showed the industry remains in a healthy, if constrained, expansion. "Business is off the charts," according to a transportation-equipment maker, while a producer in the computer and electronics sector said the "new-order rate exceeds shipment rate."

Still, the institute's factory index slumped in April to a nine-month low, signaling a moderating though solid pace of expansion. A measure of order backlogs was the highest in almost 14 years, and delivery times lengthened to match the second-longest since 2010. The gauges for new orders and production weakened for a fourth straight month.

Tariff-related uncertainties may last another one or two months and will probably "work itself out," said Timothy Fiore, chairman of the factory survey for the Tempe, Ariz.-based Institute for Supply Management. "Overall demand remains very strong," and manufacturers are "having trouble catching up," he said. The shortage of qualified labor is a long-term constraint, Fiore added.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber, Ken Thomas, Martin Crutsinger, Paul Wiseman, Kirsten Grieshaber and Raf Casert of The Associated Press and by Shobhana Chandra of Bloomberg News.

