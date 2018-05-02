Van Buren rolls over Har-Ber

VAN BUREN -- Andy Williams had a feeling his seniors would play well Tuesday night in the last home game of the season at Pointer Field.

They did just that on senior night, helping lead the way in a Van Buren 6-2 victory against Springdale Har-Ber in a 7A-West Conference matchup.

"They have been there and done that," the Van Buren softball coach said. "We knew the most important part of senior day is the game. Senior day celebration is after the last out. I know this will be emotional, but it's not the end yet."

Caroline Davis, Natalie Scherrey, Annaly Truong and Hannah Brewer all started as seniors and provided at the dish. The seniors combined to finish eight for 10 at the plate with three runs and five RBI.

"I told the seniors this would be their best game of the year," Williams said. "It worked out for us. I'm proud of them."

Davis hit leadoff and finished three for three with two runs and three RBI for the Lady Pointers. Scherrey had two hits in two at-bats, including a run and an RBI. Truong finished one for one with an RBI. Brewer had two hits in four plate appearances as well.

The Lady Pointers were able to jump on the Lady Wildcats early, scoring all six of their runs in the initial three innings of the game.

Van Buren (13-11, 5-7 7A-West) was able plate a run in the first inning when Davis opened the game with a bunt single and came around to score.

The Lady Pointers then opened up a big 5-0 lead in the second inning, using a five-hit, four-run frame to start to pull away. Davis had a two-run single to help the Van Buren offense during the rally.

Har-Ber (9-15, 3-10) was able to plate runs in the fourth and fifth innings to cut the lead to 6-2 but didn't score again after that.

Cearra McPherson drove in Jacey Ewert with an RBI single in the fourth inning. The Lady Wildcats were able to score again in the fifth when a ball in the dirt allowed a runner to score from third.

Har-Ber had a scoring chance in the second inning after back-to-back singles started the frame. But those two runners were then called out on the bases after another single.

"We had some mistakes out there," Har-Ber coach Lynn Lawson said. "We had some runners out there to move around, but we just couldn't come up with a clutch hit to get them to cross the plate."

Van Buren had its opportunities to add to its lead as well but couldn't come up with a hit in the third and fifth innings, leaving the bases loaded twice.

"We got to drive in more runs," Williams said. "We had some of our better hitters up as well. But we got the win though. We are the five seed in the conference, but we have a shot to move up if we do well."

Kirstyn McMillian picked up the victory on the mound for Van Buren, allowing two runs in her five innings of work. Richelle Stacy then pitch two scoreless inning to help finish out the game for the Lady Pointers.

Har-Ber^000^110^0^-^2^9^1

Van Buren^141^000^X^-^6^14^0

McMillian, Stacy (6) and Parga; McPherson and Smith. W - McMillian, 6-4. L - McPherson, 6-9.

Bentonville High 23, Rogers Heritage 0

Six Bentonville players accounted for eight home runs Tuesday as the Lady Tigers blasted Heritage at Veterans Park.

Haley Cornell and McKenzie Vaughan belted two home runs apiece for Bentonville (27-2, 13-0). Megan Crownover hit a two-run shot as part of the Lady Tigers' six-run outburst in the first inning, then Cornell and Vaughan hit back-to-back shots while Morgan Nelson and Katelyn Harris hit home runs as part of a seven-run third.

Bentonville led off the fourth with consecutive blasts by Tymber Riley, Cornell and Vaughan as part of a 10-run explosion in the fifth.

Cailey Cochran pitched all five innings and finished with a three-hitter and 10 strikeouts.

Bentonville West 4, Rogers High 3

A dropped fly ball allowed Honesty Holt to score the winning run as West rallied to defeat Rogers at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

West (22-6, 11-2) trailed 3-1 as it entered the bottom of the fifth inning but tied the game when Holt's double to center drove in Jazmine Dodd and Hallie Wacaser. Holt then crossed the plate two outs later when Endya Moler's fly ball was misplayed.

The win means the Lady Wolverines secured the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in next week's Class 7A state tournament at Cabot. Rogers falls into the No. 3 seed and will have to play an opening-round game.

Madison Heinle provided the offense for Rogers when she hit a two-run home run in the second inning and an RBI single in the fourth.

Springdale 12, Fayetteville 2

Braden Meredith scattered four hits to lead the Lady RedDogs to a run-rule win Tuesday.

Springdale belted 15 hits in the win including a home run and double from Meredith. Alexis Samarin was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Breana Hornback was 2-for-3 with a double. Ashley Bradley drove in two runs for Springdale.

