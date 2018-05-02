Victim identified in fatal crash last month in Arkansas
The Arkansas State Police this week identified a woman killed in a single-vehicle wreck last month.
The crash happened shortly after 8:50 p.m. April 19 on North Spring Avenue in Plainview in Yell County, according to a preliminary state police report.
Claire May Baskin, 39, of Plainview was traveling east and rounding a curve when her 2003 Chevrolet crossed the centerline, veered into the westbound lane, then left the south side of North Spring Avenue and struck a power pole, the report states.
Baskin was pronounced dead about an hour later, Yell County coroner Donna Wells said. A 14-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle also was hurt.
The weather was listed as clear and the road was described as dry at the time of the wreck.
