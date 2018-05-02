7-state lawsuit asks U.S. to end DACA

Texas and six other states, including Arkansas, are suing President Donald Trump's administration over its failure to terminate a program that provides work permits to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who were brought to the United States as children.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Brownsville. It asks the court to rule on whether President Barack Obama's 2012 decision to grant deportation protections and two-year work authorizations to the young aliens -- without congressional approval -- was lawful.

Texas and other states had threatened legal action last year, which prompted the Trump administration to announce in September that it would gradually end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

Last week, U.S. District Judge John Bates, a George W. Bush appointee, ordered the federal government to begin accepting new applications by late July.

"The Constitution requires a program like DACA to be instituted by Congress, not the unilateral action of the executive branch," Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement Tuesday.

Plea deal struck in Florida airport attack

MIAMI -- An Alaska man has agreed to plead guilty and serve a life sentence to avoid the death penalty for killing five people and wounding six in a shooting rampage at a Florida airport, authorities announced Tuesday.

The plea agreement detailed in court also would require Esteban Santiago to give up his rights to appeal his conviction and sentence, his attorneys and federal prosecutors said. His actual guilty plea and sentencing would occur at a later date after a mental evaluation.

Santiago, 28, of Anchorage, is charged in a 22-count indictment in the January 2017 shooting in a baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Trial had been set to begin June 11.

According to the indictment, Santiago flew on a one-way ticket from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale with a 9mm handgun in checked luggage. After landing he retrieved the weapon, loaded it in a bathroom and stepped out, firing until he exhausted his ammunition.

Military sex-abuse, retaliation claims up

WASHINGTON -- More U.S. service members said they faced retribution for filing sexual-assault or harassment complaints last year than in 2016, according to an annual Pentagon report, as the Defense Department saw a growing number of sexual-misconduct cases.

According to the report released Monday, there were 146 reports of retaliation last year, compared with 84 in 2016, and the number of sexual-harassment complaints jumped by 16 percent. Nearly two-thirds of the harassment cases that were resolved were substantiated.

The bulk of the retaliation cases involved women who had filed sexual-assault complaints, while less than 20 percent involved service members who filed sexual-harassment complaints. In their complaints, many said they felt ostracized and faced cruelty or mistreatment.

Justice resting after shoulder surgery

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court said Justice Sonia Sotomayor is "resting comfortably" after shoulder-replacement surgery Tuesday morning.

Sotomayor, 63, had the procedure on her left shoulder in New York. The court said in a statement that the surgery went well and that the justice expects to remain in the hospital for a night or two.

Sotomayor injured herself in a fall at home on April 16 and decided on the surgery after consulting with specialists.

The court says Sotomayor will wear a sling and curtail activities for the next few weeks. She is expected to need several months of physical therapy.

Justice Stephen Breyer had shoulder-replacement surgery in 2013 after a bicycle accident.

A Section on 05/02/2018