Driver dies after losing control of Corvette in curve of Arkansas road

An Arkansas man was killed when his car traveled off the road and into trees Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Union County crash happened about 9:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of East State Line Road in Junction City, according to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police.

Jimmy Hatch, 59, of Hampton was driving west on the highway in a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette, police said. When negotiating a left-hand curve, the Corvette left the road and struck two trees.

Hatch suffered fatal injuries. The passenger, a 29-year-old Hot Springs woman, was transported to Medical Center of South Arkansas with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the report.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 132 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary state police statistics show.