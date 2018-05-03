Home /
2 fast-food fried chicken places open in Little Rock, including 1 that was rebuilt after fire
The KFC, 100 Markham Park Drive, Little Rock, which, phoenix-like has arisen from its own ashes a year and a month after a fire gutted it, reopened, and was immediately and has since been besieged by walk-in and drive-through customers. (A reminder that since that fire, there have been no KFC restaurants operating in Little Rock and only a tiny handful operating elsewhere in the metropolitan area.) Hours are 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. The phone number is (501) 221-4353.
Meanwhile, Little Rock's newest Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 4900 W. Markham St. at Monroe Street, next to Wendy's and across from War Memorial Stadium, opened the same day. Walk-in hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; the drive-through stays open until midnight. The phone number is (501) 661-9594.
