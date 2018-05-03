Amaral drives in three in Travs' victory

Yonathan Mendoza drove in Chris Mariscal with a sacrifice fly in the second inning and the Arkansas Travelers never trailed in a 5-3 victory over the Tulsa Drillers in front of 4,346 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Wednesday.

Mariscal scored on the play to give the Travelers a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third following singles by Joe DeCarlo and Seth Mejias-Brean.

The Travs took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning on Beau Amaral's RBI single. Amaral then added a two-run single in the seventh to give Arkansas a 4-0 lead. Mendoza's RBI single in the eighth inning gave the Travs a 5-0 lead before Errol Robinson hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to cut the lead to 5-3.

Mejias-Brean was 2 for 4 with 1 run scored, while Mariscal finished 2 for 5 with 1 run scored for the Travs, who finished with 10 hits and overcame 2 errors. In addition to his home run, Robinson singled twice and drove home three runs for the Drillers.

Arkansas starter Nathan Bannister (2-1) picked up the victory after allowing four hits over 52/3 scoreless innings. Matt Festa pitched 11/3 scoreless innings for his third save of the season.

Tulsa starter Devin Smeltzer (0-1) took the loss after giving up 2 runs and 6 hits over 6 innings.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI TULSA AB R H BI

Bishop, cf 4 1 1 0 Raley, 1b 3 0 0 0

Taylor, dh 4 1 0 0 Peters, rf 4 0 0 0

Amaral, rf 5 0 2 3 Diaz, cf 5 0 1 0

Curletta, 1b 4 0 0 0 Scavuzzo, lf 3 1 0 0

Mariscal, 2b 5 1 2 0 Ruiz, c 4 1 1 0

DeCarlo, c 4 0 1 0 Smith, dh 4 0 0 0

Mjs-Brean, 3b 4 1 2 0 Jackson, ss 4 0 2 0

Law, lf 4 0 1 0 Robinson, 2b 3 1 3 3

Mendoza, ss 2 1 1 2 Ahmed, 3b 4 0 1 0

TOTALS 36 5 10 5 totals 34 3 8 3

Arkansas 010 010 210 -- 5 10 2

Tulsa 000 000 030 -- 3 8 0

E -- Mendoza 2. DP -- Arkansas 2. LOB -- Arkansas 9, Tulsa 10. 2B -- Diaz. HR -- Robinson (2). SF -- Mendoza. SB -- Amaral, Diaz. CS -- Robinson.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Bannistr, W 2-1 52/3 4 0 0 4 4

Kuzminsky 11/3 2 0 0 0 1

Walker 2/3 2 3 3 1 1

Festa, S 3 11/3 0 0 0 0 1

TULSA IP H R ER BB SO

Smeltzer, L 0-1 6 6 2 2 1 5

Kowalczyk 12/3 2 3 3 2 3

Johnson 11/3 2 0 0 1 0

WP -- Walker, Kowalczyk. HBP -- by Kuzminsky (Peters). Umpires -- Home: McCrady; First: Wallace; Third: Walsh. Time -- 2:56. Attendance -- 4,346.

Sports on 05/03/2018