Amaral drives in three in Travs' victory
By Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
This article was published today at 2:32 a.m.
Yonathan Mendoza drove in Chris Mariscal with a sacrifice fly in the second inning and the Arkansas Travelers never trailed in a 5-3 victory over the Tulsa Drillers in front of 4,346 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Wednesday.
Mariscal scored on the play to give the Travelers a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third following singles by Joe DeCarlo and Seth Mejias-Brean.
The Travs took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning on Beau Amaral's RBI single. Amaral then added a two-run single in the seventh to give Arkansas a 4-0 lead. Mendoza's RBI single in the eighth inning gave the Travs a 5-0 lead before Errol Robinson hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to cut the lead to 5-3.
Mejias-Brean was 2 for 4 with 1 run scored, while Mariscal finished 2 for 5 with 1 run scored for the Travs, who finished with 10 hits and overcame 2 errors. In addition to his home run, Robinson singled twice and drove home three runs for the Drillers.
Arkansas starter Nathan Bannister (2-1) picked up the victory after allowing four hits over 52/3 scoreless innings. Matt Festa pitched 11/3 scoreless innings for his third save of the season.
Tulsa starter Devin Smeltzer (0-1) took the loss after giving up 2 runs and 6 hits over 6 innings.
ARKANSAS AB R H BI TULSA AB R H BI
Bishop, cf 4 1 1 0 Raley, 1b 3 0 0 0
Taylor, dh 4 1 0 0 Peters, rf 4 0 0 0
Amaral, rf 5 0 2 3 Diaz, cf 5 0 1 0
Curletta, 1b 4 0 0 0 Scavuzzo, lf 3 1 0 0
Mariscal, 2b 5 1 2 0 Ruiz, c 4 1 1 0
DeCarlo, c 4 0 1 0 Smith, dh 4 0 0 0
Mjs-Brean, 3b 4 1 2 0 Jackson, ss 4 0 2 0
Law, lf 4 0 1 0 Robinson, 2b 3 1 3 3
Mendoza, ss 2 1 1 2 Ahmed, 3b 4 0 1 0
TOTALS 36 5 10 5 totals 34 3 8 3
Arkansas 010 010 210 -- 5 10 2
Tulsa 000 000 030 -- 3 8 0
E -- Mendoza 2. DP -- Arkansas 2. LOB -- Arkansas 9, Tulsa 10. 2B -- Diaz. HR -- Robinson (2). SF -- Mendoza. SB -- Amaral, Diaz. CS -- Robinson.
Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO
Bannistr, W 2-1 52/3 4 0 0 4 4
Kuzminsky 11/3 2 0 0 0 1
Walker 2/3 2 3 3 1 1
Festa, S 3 11/3 0 0 0 0 1
TULSA IP H R ER BB SO
Smeltzer, L 0-1 6 6 2 2 1 5
Kowalczyk 12/3 2 3 3 2 3
Johnson 11/3 2 0 0 1 0
WP -- Walker, Kowalczyk. HBP -- by Kuzminsky (Peters). Umpires -- Home: McCrady; First: Wallace; Third: Walsh. Time -- 2:56. Attendance -- 4,346.
