Thursday, May 03, 2018, 2:33 p.m.

Arkansas lottery: North Little Rock man claims $250,000 prize

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 2:06 p.m.



A North Little Rock man has won $250,000 in a state lottery scratch-off game, officials said Thursday.

Robert Sanders bought his winning 100X The Money ticket at Super Stop on 4414 E. Broadway in North Little Rock, according to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. Each ticket for that game costs $10, the lottery’s website states.

The business will receive a 1 percent commission, or $2,500, for selling the winning ticket.

