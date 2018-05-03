Home / Latest News /
Arkansas lottery: North Little Rock man claims $250,000 prize
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 2:06 p.m.
A North Little Rock man has won $250,000 in a state lottery scratch-off game, officials said Thursday.
Robert Sanders bought his winning 100X The Money ticket at Super Stop on 4414 E. Broadway in North Little Rock, according to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. Each ticket for that game costs $10, the lottery’s website states.
The business will receive a 1 percent commission, or $2,500, for selling the winning ticket.
