Police: Arkansan beat fiancee, causing her to lose pregnancy

A 23-year-old Arkansas man was arrested after he hit his fiancee, causing her to lose her pregnancy, authorities said.

Eduardo Rivera-Murillo of Magnolia faces a charge of first-degree domestic battery in the March 16 attack, according to a news release from the Columbia County sheriff's office.

Authorities issued a warrant for the 23-year-old's arrest and later located him in Maryland, the release states.

Rivera-Murillo was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, records show. As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in the Columbia County jail, and no bail had been set.

The sheriff's office reportedly was assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service in the arrest.