Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 03, 2018, 5:48 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas police chief placed on paid leave; attorney says audit to be conducted

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 4:18 p.m.

centerton-police-department-stock-art-photographed-on-tuesday-may-17-2016

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Centerton Police Department; stock art photographed on Tuesday, May 17, 2016



A Northwest Arkansas city's police chief was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Brian Rabal, Centerton's city attorney, told the newspaper that he made the recommendation concerting the city's police chief, Cody Harper.

Rabal reportedly said he has been in contact with the Benton County sheriff's office concerning an investigation and could not discuss the details.

A third party will be conducting an administrative audit, according to the city attorney.

Capt. Kris Arthur will be in charge while Harper is on leave, the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas police chief placed on paid leave; attorney says audit to be conducted

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online