Arkansas police chief placed on paid leave; attorney says audit to be conducted

A Northwest Arkansas city's police chief was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Brian Rabal, Centerton's city attorney, told the newspaper that he made the recommendation concerting the city's police chief, Cody Harper.

Rabal reportedly said he has been in contact with the Benton County sheriff's office concerning an investigation and could not discuss the details.

A third party will be conducting an administrative audit, according to the city attorney.

Capt. Kris Arthur will be in charge while Harper is on leave, the newspaper reported.