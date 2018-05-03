Arkansas recruiting ESPN 300 prospect hard, plans visit

National recruit Kaiir Elam, an ESPN 300 prospect, explained why he's considering a visit to Arkansas on the Recruiting Thursday radio show.

Elam, 6-2, 180, of North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School, is ESPN’s No. 8 athlete and No. 70 overall prospect in the nation. The Hogs extended a scholarship offer April 17.

Razorbacks cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and safeties coach Ron Cooper have been relentless in their pursuit of him.

"They text me almost everyday," Elam said. "They actually want me to get on the phone in a little bit with the head coach- the head man."

He has recorded 10.8 seconds in the 100 meters and 22.0 in the 200. He has plans to visit the Hogs this summer.

"Definitely I’ll have to come for a visit this summer when I’m done with track and done taking all of my standard testing," Elam said. "I’m very interested in coming to visit Arkansas."

Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame are just some of Elam’s scholarship offers.