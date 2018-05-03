Barbecue restaurant owners who retired last year to open new place in central Arkansas

George Qandah, who with wife Sharon last year closed Smokey Joe's Bar-B-Que on Military Road in Benton almost exactly a year ago -- saying they were retiring after 36 years in business -- says it'll be "another couple of weeks" before they reopen in the former Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 13503 Crystal Hill Road, North Little Rock, in a strip center in front of Walmart.

Assuming the Health Department inspection takes place this week as scheduled (and, of course, that the restaurant passes), "it's not 100 percent, but we're shooting for the 16th," he says.

The former tenant left behind a lot of equipment, which has eased the process, Qandah says, but "we still we have a lot to do." Meanwhile, he's in the storefront and he's hiring -- apply in person, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Hours, Qandah says, will likely be 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

The phone number is (501) 803-9445. And they're posting progress reports on Facebook (facebook.com/Smokey-Joes-BBQ-161551440523346). The Qandahs operated the original Smokey Joe's on Chicot Road in Little Rock for 14 years before they moved it to Benton.