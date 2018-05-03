Baseball: Alaniz performs unique role for Greenland Pirates

GREENLAND -- It's not often a catcher is also a leadoff batter, but that's the role Chandler Alaniz plays for the Greenland Pirates.

Alaniz is also the leading hitter for Greenland, which opens Class 3A-1 Regional Tournament play at 3 p.m. today against Perryville at the Pirates' ballpark. Greenland is hopeful for a return trip to Baum Stadium in Fayetteville after reaching the state championship game last year in Class 3A.

Greenland is 22-4 after winning the 3A-1 Conference Tournament last week. The Pirates finished 27-9 last season after losing 4-0 to Harding Academy in the championship game.

"Anytime you win 27 games and play at Baum Stadium, you can't complain," Greenland coach Will McGinnis. "But we're not going to live off what we did last year. Our goal is to win the whole thing, and this team is definitely capable. We've got to go out and prove it."

Alaniz has proven himself all year with a .500 batting average (41-for-82) that includes five home runs and 30 RBIs. He's an exceptional all-around athlete who also played receiver on Greenland's football team.

"He's been our starting catcher for the last two years, and he really controls the running game," McGinnis said. "He's very solid behind the plate and controls the pitching staff well. As our leadoff hitter, he's a spark plug at the top of the lineup. There's a reason he's going to play at the next level. He gets it done."

At 5-foot-8, 164 pounds, Alaniz is small for a catcher, even at the high school level. But his skill and determination will allow him to continue his baseball career next year at Crowder Community College in Neosho, Mo., where he could move to the outfield.

"I grew up playing every position on the field," Alaniz said. "That's what my dad wanted me to do; play anywhere the coach needed me."

Alaniz is one of four seniors who've been instrumental in Greenland's recent success. They're a tight-knit group that also includes Austin Anderson, Hunter Cartwright and Will Overton. They all take turns on the mound, including Cartwright, who was the winning pitcher in Greenland's 9-5 victory over Charleston that clinched the district championship for the Pirates last weekend.

"We all grew up together, and we know what each other can do," Alaniz said. "We all push each other."

Greenland won district and regional titles last year before falling hard in the championship game, where the Pirates made six errors and managed only five hits in a shutout loss. The Pirates have been successful all season, and they'll be backed by a home crowd for the regional tournament that starts today at Greenland.

"We all know what happened last year in the championship game, but we don't talk about it," Alaniz said. "We use it as motivation in practice every day to get better."

