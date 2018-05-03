Bauer says let pitchers doctor balls

Cleveland Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer believes baseball should allow pitchers to use sticky substances on the ball during games.

The present rules that ban pitchers from doing so are rarely enforced, he said Wednesday. He added sticky substances increase movement on the ball and give pitchers an advantage.

Bauer started a Twitter battle Tuesday when he insinuated Houston Astros pitchers are using such substances to increase their spin rates. He addressed the issue before Wednesday's game against Texas.

"I want to make it abundantly clear and not mince words on it," he said. "I have no problem with any other organization in the league. None. Regarding the Astros, I think they do a great job of player development. I have no accusations against them at all. I've never made any. And I'm not accusing them of cheating."

Bauer had no comment when asked whether he has used a substance on the ball.

"We know how it affects spin rate, and we know how spin rate affects outcomes and pitches and movements that have a big difference in a game, a season and each individual player's career," he said.

Bauer compared the issue to the steroids scandal that rocked baseball starting in the late 1990s.

"If you just look the other way and you let some people do it, the people who chose not to do it are at a competitive disadvantage," he said. "And that's what's going on right now."

Brian Harman is coming off his best season on the PGA Tour -- winning the Wells Fargo Championship, taking the 54-hole lead in the U.S. Open and finishing runner-up for his best result in a major, and finally making it to the Tour Championship.

The letdown occurred immediately after the season when he didn't make the Presidents Cup team. Harman had only one top-10 finish, and one other finish in the top 20, after the U.S. Open and wound up 12th in the standings.

He approaches the biggest part of this season at No. 10 in the Ryder Cup standings, a chance for redemption.

"I would be lying if I said I wasn't thinking about it a lot," Harman said Tuesday ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship. "The team stuff has always really kind of excited me. I love match play. It's just a different kind of golf. I feel like I've done pretty well in match play, and it's definitely on my radar. It's something I've really circled this year, and I'm trying my best to qualify for the team."

In an interview with Huffington Post writer Laura Bassett, Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles described an encounter with a very devoted fan.

"The tattoo things are pretty crazy," Foles said. "I met a guy at a signing the other day -- his whole back was me with a trophy on the 'Rocky' steps. I mean, it was his whole back. Forever. There's not much you can say. I was like, 'That's cool, man.' That's there forever."

With what major league team did Gaylord Perry make his last appearance?

The Kansas City Royals on Oct. 2, 1983.

