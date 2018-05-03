CB target Bobby Wolfe discusses Hogs, his top 5 and plans to visit

Highly recruited cornerback Bobby Wolfe, who announced a top five on Thursday night, talked about his top schools on Recruiting Thursday.

He listed Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, and LSU in his top five. Wolfe revealed he will make an official visit to Fayetteville next weekend with his brother.

Wolfe, 6-3, 190 pounds, 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Houston Madison High School, has accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and others.

After he announced Arkansas being in his top five, the Razorback fans showed him a lot of attention on Twitter.

"It’s actually incredible," Wolfe said. "They’re blowing me up. They're really excited about me giving the Razorbacks a chance. Things like that is what excites me about recruiting especially when I’m focused on a school. That's a big part of a reason why I would want to go there is the fan base. Arkansas has an incredible fan base."

His grandfather, Bobby Carmel Wolfe lives in Little Rock and is a big Hog fan and has talked up Arkansas to his grandson.

"He told me it was incredible," Wolfe said. "I really didn’t believe him until I put them in my top five and like things just started blowing up after that. They were like crazy. Everything he telling me about the Razorbacks even when I come down there. I’m expecting for it to be exciting. He talks about it all the time like the Razorbacks will really love you down here. I’ll be a celebrity.”

Razorback cornerbacks coach Mark Smith is his lead recruiter.