Thursday, May 03, 2018, 11:26 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

CB target Bobby Wolfe discusses Hogs, his top 5 and plans to visit

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:43 p.m.

nwa-democrat-gazetteandy-shupe-arkansas-coach-chad-morris-speaks-with-players-wednesday-march-28-2018-during-practice-at-the-universitys-practice-facility-on-campus-in-fayetteville-visit-nwadgcomphotos-to-see-more-photographs-from-the-days-practice

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Arkansas coach Chad Morris speaks with players Wednesday, March 28, 2018, during practice at the university's practice facility on campus in Fayetteville. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the day's practice.

Highly recruited cornerback Bobby Wolfe, who announced a top five on Thursday night, talked about his top schools on Recruiting Thursday.

He listed Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, and LSU in his top five. Wolfe revealed he will make an official visit to Fayetteville next weekend with his brother.

Wolfe, 6-3, 190 pounds, 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Houston Madison High School, has accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and others.

After he announced Arkansas being in his top five, the Razorback fans showed him a lot of attention on Twitter.

"It’s actually incredible," Wolfe said. "They’re blowing me up. They're really excited about me giving the Razorbacks a chance. Things like that is what excites me about recruiting especially when I’m focused on a school. That's a big part of a reason why I would want to go there is the fan base. Arkansas has an incredible fan base."

His grandfather, Bobby Carmel Wolfe lives in Little Rock and is a big Hog fan and has talked up Arkansas to his grandson.

"He told me it was incredible," Wolfe said. "I really didn’t believe him until I put them in my top five and like things just started blowing up after that. They were like crazy. Everything he telling me about the Razorbacks even when I come down there. I’m expecting for it to be exciting. He talks about it all the time like the Razorbacks will really love you down here. I’ll be a celebrity.”

Razorback cornerbacks coach Mark Smith is his lead recruiter.

