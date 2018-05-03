China urges upholding Iran deal

BEIJING -- China on Wednesday called for an international agreement on Iran's nuclear program to be upheld, days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid out accusations about Iran's past nuclear activities.

Foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said China noted that the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency has certified on 10 separate occasions that Iran is honoring the agreement and that strict inspection measures are in place to ensure compliance.

"What is pressing now is that all relevant parties should bear in mind the large picture and long-term interest, and faithfully implement and uphold" the agreement, Hua told reporters at a regularly scheduled news conference.

China, one of five veto-wielding permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, helped conclude the 2015 agreement that lifted some economic sanctions on Iran in return for it accepting international monitoring to ensure it wasn't developing a nuclear bomb.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. will discuss Israel's purported evidence with the other parties ahead of a decision by President Donald Trump on whether to abandon the deal. Pompeo called the deal "flawed" on Wednesday. Trump has called the agreement "insane" and the "worst deal ever."

If Trump decides to abandon the deal, Iran's government will need to accelerate economic overhauls, including plans to redo its banking system, according to Jihad Azour, head of the International Monetary Fund's Middle East and Central Asia department.

"The possibility that the U.S. walks out of the nuclear deal would increase uncertainty and uncertainty would require some measures to stabilize the market," Azour said Monday in an interview in Dubai.

Trump will decide whether to leave the deal, which curbed Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief, by May 12. Speculation that he will pull out has added pressure on the Iranian economy, sending the rial down to a record low.

Azour said Iranian policy makers need to address problems within the country's banking system, in which it is difficult for small-and-medium sized companies to borrow. The IMF has repeatedly urged the government to recapitalize and restructure lenders.

"If you want to increase the level of growth you need to improve access to finance -- and this requires [a] good banking system," Azour said. "You need to have a certain level of stability on prices and you need to allow the private sector to be interested in investing."

Separately, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal would send a message that the U.S. doesn't stick to its commitments but wouldn't be devastating to national security.

"I would probably stay in it because once you're in an agreement, you don't want to send the signal that the United States just turns its back on agreements that are there," Rice said during an interview Wednesday on Bloomberg Television. But, she added, it "won't be the end of the world" if Trump withdraws from the agreement, reached with Iran and six world powers.

Rice, a Republican, served under Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. She opposed the deal as it was negotiated and agreed to under President Barack Obama.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press and by Zainab Fattah and Daniel Flatley of Bloomberg News.

