Court denies UA bid to toss rape-case suit

A federal appellate court on Wednesday denied a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former student claiming the school acted with "deliberate indifference" when she reported being raped by another student.

The case attracted high-profile supporters and opponents of the university's legal argument for the lawsuit's dismissal.

In court documents, the university cited sovereign immunity in challenging whether it could be sued for damages under Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination at schools receiving federal funding. Federal authorities have said schools must react promptly and effectively to address sexual harassment and sexual violence.

Judge Duane Benton of the 8th Circuit, in a 10-page opinion, wrote: "By accepting federal funds, the University in fact consented to suits for compensatory damages for violations of Title IX."

In February 2017, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge -- joined by other Republican attorneys general from six states -- filed a legal brief supporting the university. Attorneys general from Arizona, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas joined with Rutledge.

At the time of the brief's filing, a spokesman for Rutledge described the legal question of immunity as having "far reaching implications on Arkansas's sovereignty and our taxpayer dollars."

Opposing UA's argument were 14 nonprofit and advocacy organizations, which stated in a filed legal brief that a ruling in favor of UA "would strip millions of students of state universities and K-12 schools of the ability to meaningfully enforce their Title IX rights."

Organizations that filed the brief opposing UA included the National Women's Law Center, the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Organization for Women, and Equal Rights Advocates.

"The Eighth Circuit has solidified the Title IX rights of students that attend state universities, and the Plaintiff is proud to be associated with that cause," George Rozzell, a Rogers attorney for the former student, said in a statement.

The concept of sovereign immunity for states goes back to the U.S. Constitution, with questions in part involving whether governments and government employees should be shielded from lawsuits or monetary damages.

UA spokesman Mark Rushing, in a statement, said that after the ruling, the university is "considering possible next steps with regard to the constitutional issue of Eleventh Amendment immunity."

Unrelated to the Title IX lawsuit, a recent state Supreme Court ruling has seemingly placed new limits on the ability of people to use state courts to sue state entities. That ruling in January was based on an interpretation of the Arkansas Constitution, while the issues in the Title IX lawsuit involve federal law.

That state Supreme Court ruling came after UA attorneys argued that the university should be shielded because of sovereign immunity from a lawsuit over a bookstore clerk's back wages.

The judgment Wednesday upheld a November 2016 ruling by U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes that stated "dismissal is inappropriate at this stage."

After Holmes' ruling in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville, the university turned to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Erin Buzuvis, a Western New England University School of Law professor who studies Title IX, said in an email that a ruling in favor of UA would have meant that "state-university students in the Eighth Circuit would have no longer been able to bring Title IX claims against their university where the applicable remedy is money damages."

The 8th Circuit covers federal judicial districts in seven states: Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

She noted the cost of transferring schools or a student having their education interrupted, as well as the emotional distress experienced by students in cases where a university is indifferent to sexual assault.

The lawsuit filed by the former student asks for damages, punitive damages, costs of litigation and "other relief" deemed proper.

In a written commentary about the case posted on her Title IX Blog, Buzuvis called UA's argument "a long shot," but one that "generated a lot of attention and concern over its potential to seriously curtail the effectiveness of Title IX as a remedy for state university students."

Nicole Ryan, communications director for Rutledge, said in a statement: "This is a difficult case for all parties involved and the Attorney General respectfully disagrees with the Court's decision."

The U.S. Department of Justice also filed a legal brief opposing UA, referring to what's known as the Civil Rights Remedies Equalization Act to say the university should not be immune from the claim for damages.

The university's arguments cited a 2011 Supreme Court decision, Sossamon v. Texas, involving not Title IX but what's called the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. In that case, the court found that a state's taking federal money did not mean they waived sovereign immunity.

The opinion Wednesday -- citing previous court decisions -- states that "Congress 'specifically considered state sovereign immunity,' including immunity to Title IX suits for damages, and 'intentionally legislated on the matter,' conditioning funds on a waiver of that immunity."

The former student's lawsuit named UA and the UA System governing board as defendants.

Allegations related to a 2014 report of rape include that the university improperly handled a campus disciplinary process, failed to properly train a hearing panel and did not put in place policies to clarify "the procedure for trainers, coaches and student-athletes to follow when a student-athlete is the victim of sexual assault."

In court documents filed in 2016, UA said it "promptly provided" the former student with "extensive resources and overwhelming support throughout the pendency of her case."

On Wednesday, Rushing in a statement said the ruling by the federal appellate court "has nothing to do with the merits of the allegations made against the university," and that UA "will continue to strive to provide a safe learning environment for our students, faculty, staff and visitors."

Metro on 05/03/2018