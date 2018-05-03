Father of RB Marcus Major Jr. discusses his son's recruiting

Marcus Major, the father of Razorback running back target Marcus Major Jr., joined Recruiting Thursday to update the latest on his highly recruited son.

Major, 6-0, 190 pounds, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Southern Cal, Michigan, Baylor, TCU and others. He and his father visited the Hogs in February and the elder Major said they were "blown away" and Arkansas "felt like home'.

"Oh, It was just the best experience hands down we’ve had to this point," Major Sr. said. "We went in and were able to match a face with a voice with coach (Jeff) Traylor and coach(Chad) Morris of course and you know Coach (Barry) Lunney. Just solid guys."

“It was the most natural visit that we’ve had thus far.”

They have a tentative date of June 7 to visit the Hogs.

"Arkansas will be the first official visit we take," Major Sr. said.