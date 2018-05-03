Fishing hot spots

LAKE MAUMELLE Largemouth bass fishing is excellent with Zoom Trick Worms, crankbaits, jerkbaits and jigs in depths of 4-8 and 10-15 feet. A few can also be caught in shallow water on spinnerbaits or chatterbaits. Kentucky bass are biting along rocky shoreline and points on crankbait or jigs. White bass are biting Rooster Rails, CC Spoons, deep-diving Bandits, and Bombers. Crappie are biting near brush piles at 6-8 feet. Bream are in shallow water off the rocky points and around brush piles. Use crickets or jigs from 3-12 feet. Blue and channel catfish are biting stink bait and worms around 20 feet in the channels. One angler caught a 64-pound catfish this week.

LAKE NIMROD Crappie fishing is good at 3-5 feet around brush piles with minnows or bumblebee jigs. Bream fishing is fair on crickets around the beaches and sand beds at about 3 feet. Bass fishing is good all over the lake on spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps at 3-5 feet. Catfish are biting below the dam and near cypress trees on stink bait.

LAKE OUACHITA Bass fishing is good using Brush Hawgs, YUM Dingers and worms off secondary points and in coves. Walleyes are biting bright-colored jigs and crankbaits, and stripers are biting jigs and live bait in major creeks and river channels on the western and central part of the lake. Bream fishing is very good on crickets and worms in 8-15 feet near brush. Crappie fishing is good with minnows in 10-15 feet near structure. Catfish are biting up the rivers on cut bait, live bait and stink bait.

Sports on 05/03/2018