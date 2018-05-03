Former state legislator, longtime Little Rock resident dies at 66

Jim Argue Jr., a former state legislator and president/chief executive officer with United Methodist Foundation in Little Rock, died Thursday at age 66.

The cause of death was cancer.

Argue, born in Carthage, Texas, was a longtime Little Rock resident. His father, the late Rev. James Argue Sr., was pastor of Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church for 24 years.

Jim Argue Jr. had a reputation as a peacemaker at the Capitol during his legislative days, which spanned 18 years: 1991-1997 in the House of Representatives and 1997-2009 in the Senate. He was chosen president pro tempore in 2005.

Legislative colleagues credited his leadership in Arkansas education for his work during a 2003-04 special session, which came about because of a state Supreme Court ruling in a lawsuit brought by the small, rural Lake View School District. The court ruled the state did not provide an adequately funded school system and directed the state to fix it.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.