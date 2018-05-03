Homicide investigation begins after body found on property owned by UA, police say

Authorities are investigating a homicide after a body was found on property owned by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville early Thursday.

Capt. Gary Crain, a spokesman for the university's police department, said a 51-year-old man was found dead on undeveloped land south of 19th Street and east of South School Avenue about 12:30 a.m.

The victim's name was not released. Crain said police are investigating the death as a homicide, though no suspects have been named.

The body has been sent to the state Crime Lab to determine cause of death, Crain said.