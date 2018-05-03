Judge declares mistrial in capital murder case of Arkansan accused in woman's beating death

An Arkansas judge declared a mistrial Thursday morning in the capital murder trial of a man accused in a woman's beating death, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The judge halted proceedings and said a co-defendant's statement that Mark Edward Chumley is a convicted felon was impermissible during the early portion of the trial. The case will be reset.

Chumley, 48, is charged with being an accomplice to capital murder in the killing of 24-year-old Victoria Annabeth Davis in 2015. Police said Davis was held captive at her Fayetteville home for hours and beaten by her husband, 28-year-old John Christopher Davis, and four others, including Chumley.

The state is seeking the death penalty against Chumley. John Davis pleaded guilty earlier this year to being an accomplice to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 37 years in prison. The other defendants are Rebecca Lee Lloyd, 39; Desire Amber Treat, 32; and Christopher Lee Treat, 32,