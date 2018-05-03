Home / Latest News /
Little Rock woman accused of stabbing victim, discarding knife, police say
This article was published today at 10:12 a.m.
A Little Rock woman is accused of stabbing a person several times, police said.
Annie “Pearl” Goldsberry, 43, was arrested around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of West 34th Street, records show. She faces one count of first-degree battery.
Witnesses told officers that Goldsberry stabbed a victim before discarding the knife and fleeing the scene, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
Police said Goldsberry later returned to the scene.
The report didn't detail a suspected motive or the extent of the victim's injuries.
Goldsberry remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday morning, records show, and bail had not been set. She has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock woman accused of stabbing victim, discarding knife, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.