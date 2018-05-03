Little Rock woman accused of stabbing victim, discarding knife, police say

A Little Rock woman is accused of stabbing a person several times, police said.

Annie “Pearl” Goldsberry, 43, was arrested around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of West 34th Street, records show. She faces one count of first-degree battery.

Witnesses told officers that Goldsberry stabbed a victim before discarding the knife and fleeing the scene, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police said Goldsberry later returned to the scene.

The report didn't detail a suspected motive or the extent of the victim's injuries.

Goldsberry remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday morning, records show, and bail had not been set. She has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.