Robbed by man with hammer after vehicle hit, woman tells Little Rock police

A robber hit a 54-year-old woman's vehicle with his before threatening her with a hammer and taking money from her Tuesday morning in Little Rock, she told police.

Officers responded shortly after 9:50 a.m. to the parking lot of Edwards Cash Savers, 1701 Main St., according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

The victim told police that someone followed her in a black Honda Accord from Jack’s Motel in Sweet Home to a bank and later to the area of 16th and Commerce streets.

There, the robber struck the victim’s black Mazda 626 and got out of his vehicle while holding a claw hammer, the report states.

“Give me your money,” the robber reportedly said before the woman handed over $185 she had withdrawn from the bank.

Police said he then "hit the back glass of her vehicle and fled from the scene."

The woman described the robber as a black man in his 30s who stands about 6 feet 2 inches tall and has dreadlocks past his shoulders. He wore black jogging pants and a black T-shirt at the time of the holdup, according to authorities.

A suspect was identified in the report, though his name did not appear in online records for the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday morning.