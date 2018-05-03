Home / Latest News /
More women accuse ex-CBS anchor Charlie Rose of sexual misconduct; some say they alerted managers
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:25 a.m.
NEW YORK — More than two dozen additional women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against former CBS News anchor Charlie Rose, and the Washington Post says managers were alerted about his questionable behavior on at least three occasions.
Rose was fired as CBS This Morning anchor and his PBS interview show canceled after the Post reported in November about women who said Rose groped them, made lewd remarks or walked around naked in their presence. In a story published Thursday, the Post said it had found 27 more women who said Rose harassed them.
CBS News' top managers have said they were unaware of Rose's behavior until last November and are working to create a safe environment.
The Post said Rose told the newspaper that its story was inaccurate and unfair.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: More women accuse ex-CBS anchor Charlie Rose of sexual misconduct; some say they alerted managers
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.