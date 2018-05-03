Home /
New eatery at former site of Sufficient Grounds Cafe to open next month
This article was published today at 2:48 p.m.
Owner Flint Fanoy says he's aiming for a June 4 grand opening for Flint's Just Like Mom's Home Cooking in the ground-floor space in the Union Plaza Building, West Capitol Avenue and Louisiana Street, Little Rock, that formerly housed Sufficient Grounds Cafe.
A couple of soft-opening events may happen if his construction and permitting processes permit. And yes, the menu will focus on Southern-roots cuisine just like the name says.
Hours will be 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday -- breakfast 6:30-10 a.m.; lunch 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m., serving hamburgers, sandwiches and daily plate lunch specials; and the kitchen will stay open through the afternoon to handle catering orders, so you'll be able to order something light and there will be take-home dinners in the catering cooler.
The phone number will be (501) 502-0100. Fanoy, you will recall, is a 48-year-old Marianna native and 30-year veteran of the city's culinary scene, with credits that include stints at Ciao, Flint's Lucky 7, the Flight Deck and Regas Grill in Little Rock and GiGi's Soul Cafe & Lounge in Maumelle. If a boutique hotel under construction across the street opens, dinner menu and hours will be an option.
