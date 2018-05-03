FOOTBALL

Witten still undecided

Dallas Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones said the team is giving tight end Jason Witten time and space to decide whether he wants to continue his career or retire to take a job in television. ESPN has offered Witten a job to be its game analyst on Monday Night Football, and he's leaning toward taking the position, according to sources. The news broke right before the start of the 2018 NFL draft last week, and Witten told the Cowboys he needed a few days, possibly through the weekend, to make a final decision. Speaking at a news conference Wednesday to announce an IBF world title fight between undefeated welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. and Carlos Ocampo, set for June 16 at the Star in Frisco, Jones said there was no timetable on the Witten decision. The 15-year veteran has not been at the team's voluntary workouts this week, and the Cowboys were going to give him all the time he needed, Jones said. Witten is one of the top five people to ever play for the Cowboys, Jones said, but if he decides to retire and do something different, they will support that as well.

TENNIS

Zverev advances

Alexander Zverev began his Munich Open title defense with a 6-7 (12), 6-4, 6-2 victory over Yannick Hanfmann on Wednesday. The top-seeded Zverev needed over two hours to prevail over the 118th-ranked Hanfmann, a wild-card entry, and set up a quarterfinal against Jan-Lennard Struff. Struff defeated German compatriot Yannick Maden 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The fourth-seeded Chung Hyeon progressed with a 6-1, 6-1 second-round win over Matthias Bachinger and will next face 2014 tournament-winner Martin Klizan. Klizan defeated Mirza Basic of Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 earlier Wednesday.

Kvitova moves up

Second-seeded Petra Kvitova cruised into the quarterfinals of the Prague Open with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over unseeded Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva on Wednesday. Kvitova will face fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova, who prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 over another Russian, Ekaterina Alexandrova. Sixth-seeded Shuai Zhang of China eliminated Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-4, while seventh-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu dispatched another qualifier, Antonia Lottner of Germany, 6-0, 7-6 (7). Former finalist Samantha Stosur advanced to her first WTA quarterfinal this year with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Czech Denisa Allertova. The Australian will face Italian Camila Giorgi, who dismissed Tamara Korpatsch of Germany 6-4, 6-2. Kristyna Pliskova also made the quarters by defeating Qiang Wang of China 6-2, 7-6 (3) and Jasmine Paolini of Italy beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia 6-4, 6-1.

BASKETBALL

Suns hire new coach

The Phoenix Suns have hired Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov as their new head coach. The 46-year-old Serbian becomes the first NBA head coach born and raised outside North America. He served as a Suns assistant from 2008 to 2013, a stretch that included Phoenix's 2010 run to the Western Conference finals. Kokoskov agreed to terms with the Suns after the team conducted a long series of initial interviews followed by second interviews with what General Manager Ryan McDonough termed "a handful" of finalists. Kokoskov inherits an exceedingly young team that compiled a 21-61 record, worst in the NBA and second-worst in franchise history. He succeeds interim coach Jay Triano, who took over after Earl Watson was fired three games into the season.

Donovan's job safe

Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti said Coach Billy Donovan's job is safe, despite a disappointing season. Oklahoma City had high expectations this season after trading for Paul George and Carmelo Anthony to join reigning MVP Russell Westbrook. Even with the added star power, the Thunder won just one more regular-season game than last year and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Utah. Presti said he was disappointed. George also could leave in free agency. Presti noted that Donovan has been forced to deal with constant change. The Thunder went to the Western Conference Finals in Donovan's first season with a fully stacked roster. A few months later, Kevin Durant left for Golden State in free agency, and the Thunder scrambled to make the playoffs. This season, shooting guard Andre Roberson suffered a season-ending injury in January. Donovan has a 150-96 career regular-season record (.610) with the Thunder.

HOCKEY

League suspends Wilson

The NHL has suspended Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson three games for an illegal hit on Pittsburgh's Zach Aston-Reese. The league announced the suspension on Wednesday night, a day after Wilson broke Aston-Reese's jaw with a violent collision near the Washington bench in the second period of Washington's 4-3 Game 3 victory over the Penguins. Aston-Reese was stickhandling near the Capitals bench when Wilson drilled the rookie with his left shoulder. The force propelled Wilson up into the Washington bench while Aston-Reese lay on the ice for several moments before skating off. He was later diagnosed with a concussion and a broken jaw. While Wilson was not penalized during the game, the league's Department of Player Safety called for a hearing. The league noted that Aston-Reese's head was the main point of contact and that the hit was avoidable in announcing the suspension. Game 4 is scheduled for tonight in Pittsburgh.

BASEBALL

Yankee out 8 weeks?

New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery could miss up to eight weeks because of an injury to his left elbow. The Yankees put the pitcher on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a strained left flexor. Montgomery left Tuesday's start with the injury after the first inning. He is 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six games this year. Domingo German, who threw a career-high four shutout innings Tuesday night, will slide into the rotation and start Sunday against Cleveland.

D'backs, county agree

The Arizona Diamondbacks have reached an agreement with Maricopa County that, among other things, would give the franchise the immediate right to explore rebuilding Chase Field or moving to another site. The memorandum of understanding also gives the Diamondbacks complete control of Chase, the downtown ballpark completed when the franchise was born in 1998. The agreement stipulates the team will play at Chase Field for at least five more seasons unless a new facility is ready elsewhere in Maricopa County, which the county termed "unlikely." The ball club would drop its lawsuit, filed in January of last year, contending that a minimum of $187 million is needed for repairs and upgrades at the ballpark. The agreement must be approved by the country's board of commissioners, with a public meeting on the issue scheduled for Monday.

MOTOR SPORTS

Gallagher suspended

Spencer Gallagher has been suspended indefinitely from NASCAR for violating its substance-abuse policy, less than a week after winning his first career Xfinity Series race. Gallagher, 28, agreed to participate in NASCAR's substance-abuse recovery program. Other details were not disclosed Wednesday. Gallagher took the lead on the overtime lap on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway to win for the first time in 49 tries in NASCAR's second-tier series. Gallagher is winless in 59 starts in the Truck Series. He has never made a Cup Series start. After Gallagher won at Talladega, he declared he was going to "party like it's 1999." Gallagher drives this year for GMS Racing. The Las Vegas native is the son of Allegiant Air CEO Maurice J. Gallagher Jr.

