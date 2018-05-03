PHOTO: Nearly 200 roosters remain at Arkansas jail; trial date set in cockfighting case

Nearly 200 roosters remain in custody next to an Arkansas jail as their fate and that of their owners is considered in court, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

A suspected cockfighting ring was raided March 17 near De Queen and a total of 34 suspects were arrested on felony counts of unlawful animal fighting. Eighty-six people were arrested on misdemeanor counts of unlawful animal fighting.

The property owners, Eugenio and Jeanette Rojas, were charged with felony "unlawful animal fighting," according to Sevier County Sheriff Robert Gentry.

A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 9, and the trial date has been set as Aug. 20.

The 197 roosters are housed in individual pens to provide shade for the fowls.

Gentry said the birds will stay in custody until the court ruling provides instructions on what to do with them.

Some volunteers have been providing feed for the roosters and trusty prisoners have maintained the pens, the sheriff said.