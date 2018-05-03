Home / Latest News /
Police: 1 person shot at Nashville mall; suspect in custody
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:02 p.m. Updated today at 3:30 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police say a person has been shot in a dispute at a Nashville mall and that the shooting suspect is in custody.
Metro Nashville Police said in a tweet Thursday that there is no further threat at the Opry Mills Mall after the gunfire.
Police said the mall, however, is being swept by officers as a precaution.
The Nashville Fire Department said one patient was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Further details weren't immediately known.
Numerous ambulances and emergency vehicles are seen outside the mall, with people standing in the parking lot.
