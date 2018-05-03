Portions of Arkansas face risk for severe weather, forecasters say

The northwest half of Arkansas faces a slight risk for storms to turn severe Thursday and into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters in North Little Rock say the primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail as a system moves through the state, and isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.

“If there is going to be any severe weather, it will be later this afternoon and tonight ahead of the front,” the weather service said, noting that the threat is confined to areas north and west of Little Rock.

The slight risk, which encompasses portions of Pulaski, Saline and Faulkner counties, means there is potential for scattered, short-lived storms.

The heaviest rainfall is expected across the state’s northwest, according to the latest outlook. Up to half an inch of precipitation is forecast in those areas, and localized heavier amounts will be possible.

Above average temperatures are also expected Thursday. Highs in central Arkansas will reach the low-to-mid 80s, forecasters said.