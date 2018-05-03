Restaurant news roundup: North Little Rock Taco Bueno sold; Revolution Restaurant closes + more

GEl Dorado-based Murphy Oil USA Inc. has sold the Taco Bueno, 113 W. Pershing Blvd., North Little Rock, to Hemaxon Enterprises, a Pennsylvania limited liability company, for $1.3 million, reports Business section columnist David Smith. The restaurant is directly next to the Murphy Oil USA gas station where Pershing, Main Street and Interstate 40 converge. Meanwhile, at last check, the Taco Bueno pending at 9101 W. Markham St., Little Rock, in the shopping center parking lot in front of Burlington Coat Factory, was still just a partially enclosed frame. No word at this point as to when to expect either its completion or its opening.

Sunday was apparently the last day for Revolution Restaurant, 300 President Clinton Ave., in Little Rock's River Market District. A video accompanying a Sunday posting at the club's Facebook page (facebook.com/revroomlr) offered "[one] last look at our little Rumba/Revolution restaurant before we move out today." The adjoining Revolution Room music venue will remain open.

Expect to see Little Rock's second Poke Hula, 5621 Kavanaugh Blvd. in the Heights (that's the former Red Mango space), open sometime next week -- that's the target, at least. It'll be serving Hawaiian-style poke (POKE-eh) bowls, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily. The phone number is (501) 661-6119. Meanwhile, target date for a third central Arkansas outlet, 1115 W. Oak St., Conway, is on or about June 1. Hours and phone number for that location are still to be announced. The original is at 419 E. Third St., in Little Rock's River Market District. Hours there are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, and the phone number is (501) 246-3368.

Expect its neighbor, the new full-service, brick-and-mortar Conway outlet of Nepalese restaurant Katmandu MoMo, 1018 Oak St., Conway, to open early next week, pending the result of inspections, says co-owner Kyler Nordeck, perhaps with soft openings on Monday and Tuesday, maybe just for lunch, and a grand opening scheduled for May 12. Co-owner Saroja Shrestha is vastly expanding the menu, which has included steamed pork, chicken and vegetarian momo dumplings and sides of spring rolls, spicy potatoes and fried rice that they've served first from their food truck and joins the food truck also now from a kiosk in the Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave. The Conway menu will feature pan-seared, deep-fried, soup and chili momo; a range of appetizers, including spicy marinated peanuts, chili chicken, samosas and a Nepali-style cucumber salad; noodle soups, including chicken, pork and vegetarian thukpa; and chatamari, a rice crepe topped with ground meat or vegetables, eggs, red onions and cilantro. Hours, tentatively, will be 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; once they have a an alcoholic beverage permit, which they'll apply for sometime after June, to serve beer, wine and mixed drinks, they'll tinker with closing times. A phone number is still in the works; the "main" phone number is (501) 351-4169.

And speaking of the Ottenheimer Market Hall, it's expected to reopen today after closing Wednesday for an emergency replacement of a sewer line that serves that building (and the next-door police kiosk) made it necessary to shut off the water. The hall's restrooms, we're told, had been closed for several days prior. A supposed sewage leak in the hall's basement was among the factors that Market Hall merchants Omar and Sam Kassees, the owners of Rivershore Eatery and Mason's Grill, cited in closing and leaving the hall several months ago. River Market officials denied at the time that there was a problem.