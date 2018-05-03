Severino's shutout, Stanton's bat power Yankees

YANKEES 4, ASTROS 0

HOUSTON -- Luis Severino pitched a five-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts for his first career complete game, Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees beat the World Series champion Houston Astros 4-0 for the second consecutive night Wednesday.

Stanton hit a two-run home run to right field that just made it over the wall in the first inning. He added a solo home run to left off Yankees nemesis and former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel (1-5) in the fourth and tacked on an RBI double in the eighth.

Severino (5-1) walked one and threw 110 pitches in his 60th major league start, earning his third consecutive victory. He was still throwing 99 mph in the ninth inning as he polished off New York's third complete game over the last three seasons.

The 24-year-old righty became the youngest Yankees pitcher to toss a shutout since Sterling Hitchcock, who was also 24, in 1995.

New York has taken two of three in a four-game series, the first matchup between the teams since Houston won Game 7 of last year's AL Championship Series. The Yankees have thrown consecutive shutouts for the first time since May 2014 against the New York Mets.

The last time Houston got blanked two games in a row was early July 2013, by Tampa Bay.

Severino retired 14 of his first 15 batters, with the lone hit being Alex Bregman's single through the right side in the second.

Keuchel (1-5) allowed 3 runs and 6 hits with 5 strikeouts in 7 innings. The left-hander pitched better after giving up six runs over seven innings in his last outing, but home runs continue to hurt him. He's served up eight in seven starts this year and at least one in each of his last four outings.

Stanton hadn't had much experience against Keuchel, having been a career 0-for-5 against him going into the game.

Also, entering Wednesday, Aaron Hicks was the only Yankee to have hit a home run against Keuchel -- doing so as a Minnesota Twin.

Stanton became the first Yankee to homer off Keuchel, who was making his 10th career start against the Yanks -- including three postseason starts.

RED SOX 5, ROYALS 4 Mookie Betts belted three solo home runs and J.D. Martinez also went deep, powering Boston to a victory over visiting Kansas City.

TIGERS 3, RAYS 2 (12) JaCoby Jones led off the 12th inning with a triple and scored on John Hicks' bunt single, lifting host Detroit to a victory over Tampa Bay.

INDIANS 12, RANGERS 4 Edwin Encarnacion homered three times and drove in six runs, helping Corey Kluber and Cleveland beat visiting Texas.

TWINS 4, BLUE JAYS 0 Fernando Romero kept Toronto scoreless while pitching into the sixth inning of his major league debut for host Minnesota, giving the team a badly needed boost in a victory over Toronto.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 11, CUBS 2 Nolan Arenado hit two of visiting Colorado's four home runs and drove in five runs to back Tyler Anderson and lift the team to a victory over Chicago.

GIANTS 9, PADRES 4 Nick Hundley homered, doubled and matched his career high with four hits, Brandon Crawford broke out of a lengthy slump with three RBI, and host San Francisco beat San Diego.

BRAVES 7, METS 0 Jacob deGrom was pulled after four dominant innings with a hyperextended right elbow, and Atlanta broke out against the bullpen to back a stellar start by Sean Newcomb and beat host New York.

BREWERS 3, REDS 1 Christian Yelich homered, Wade Miley pitched six effective innings in his debut with visiting Milwaukee and the Brewers swept sloppy Cincinnati.

PHILLIES 6, MARLINS 0 Aaron Nola allowed four hits in 7 1/3 innings to lead Philadelphia to victory over host Miami.

NATIONALS 9, PIRATES 3 Bryce Harper hit a leadoff home run and drove in three runs, Stephen Strasburg struck out 11 and host Washington beat Pittsburgh.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 3, WHITE SOX 2 Carlos Martinez hit his first major league home run and also threw 7 1/3 effective innings to lead St. Louis to a victory over visiting Chicago.

