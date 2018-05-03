Shauna Taylor, Maria Fassi honored by SEC

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas women’s golf coach Shauna Taylor and junior Maria Fassi have been named SEC Coach of the Year and SEC Player of the Year, the league office announced Thursday.

Taylor, in her 11th season with the Razorbacks, led Arkansas to its first SEC championship in Birmingham, Alabama, two weeks ago. This marks the second time in five seasons Taylor has been selected as conference coach of the year.

Fassi joined former Razorbacks golfer Stacy Lewis as the only other player in program history to win the award. She also earned her third All-SEC honor with a first-team selection this year. Junior Dylan Kim and senior Alana Uriell joined Fassi among the first-team All-SEC selections.

Kim was also named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Last week, No. 3 Arkansas earned the No. 1 seed in the Austin, Texas, NCAA Regional. Play begins on Monday with the top six teams from the four regional sites advancing to the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Okla., May 18-23.