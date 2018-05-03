Shuttered North Little Rock cheesesteak restaurant returns — with a twist

Fans of Philly cheesesteaks were upset to see the sudden closure some years back of Rocky's Pub, a steak sandwich shop/Italian restaurant/bar in the Indian Hills Shopping Center on John F. Kennedy Boulevard, just on the North Little Rock side of the border with Sherwood.

But it's hard to keep a good idea down.

Joel Dunlap, part of the family that operated Rocky's, has brought it back, or at least the Philly steak part of the business, as Rocky's Togo (that's pronounced "to-go," not the like the country in Africa). Dunlap makes and sells cheesesteaks and Philly chicken sandwiches out of the Arkitchen Commercial Kitchen (behind the Fuller & Sons hardware store), 9813 W. Markham St., Little Rock.

Starting this week, he's expanding his hours, which had been Tuesday only, to 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

A 12-inch chicken or beef cheesesteak with sauteed onions, melted white American cheese and a side of marinara, is $16, including tax; a 6-inch sandwich is $8; a combo -- 6-inch sandwich, chips, and a drink -- is $10. Place orders by text to (501) 732-7400, or email, rockystogo@gmail.com, and pick up at the kitchen (or arrange for delivery of larger orders). Dunlap accepts cash and cards (plus an extra fee). Visit the Facebook page. facebook.com/Rockys-Togo-145365862968443.