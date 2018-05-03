Correctional officer accused of taking drugs, contraband into Arkansas prison

Arkansas State Police have made two arrests in connection with illegal drugs and other contraband being taken into prisons, the agency said Thursday.

Kyle Noel, 23, a correctional officer assigned to the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, was taken into custody at the prison Wednesday, according to police. Noel faces multiple charges and is accused of taking items, including drugs and cellphones, into the facility, the release states.

He was reportedly booked into the Lee County sheriff's office and released on his own recognizance.

Tasha Hill, a 24-year-old Little Rock woman who entered the Varner Super Max Unit in Lincoln County as a visitor, was also arrested Wednesday, police said. Hill faces multiple drug charges and is accused of having methamphetamine, hashish, K2, marijuana and tobacco, according to the release. She was being held at the Jefferson County jail as of Thursday afternoon, records show.

State police say there are other investigations underway related to illegal contraband in Arkansas prisons.