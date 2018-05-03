Style: After the Deluge

Last time we saw Charlize Theron she was a sexy MI6 spy using her preternatural reflexes and lethal skills to carry out a suicide mission behind the Berlin Wall in 1989 East Germany in Atomic Blonde. This week she shows up as a ragged, sleep-deprived mother of three experiencing a postpartum hangover in Jason Reitman’s Tully, a deliberately uncomfortable quasi-comedy written by Diablo Cody. (You might remember that Theron, Reitman and Cody previously collaborated on Young Adult, and, 11 years ago, Reitman and Cody were the behind-the-camera principals on Juno). Our Piers Marchant has his thoughts on the film in Friday’s overstuffed Style section.

And we mean overstuffed — both Philip and Karen Martin report from the recently concluded Tribeca Film Festival; Dan Lybarger reviews the boy-and-his-horsey story Lean on Pete, and there are also reviews of the drama Final Portrait and the sleeper serial killer thriller Bad Samaritan. And more. So pick up Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.