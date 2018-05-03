This date in baseball

1927 -- Brooklyn's Jesse Barnes defeated his brother Virgil Barnes for a 7-6 victory over the New York Giants. It was the first matchup of pitching brothers in major league history.

1936 -- Joe DiMaggio made his major league debut for the New York Yankees and had three hits in a 14-5 victory over the St. Louis Browns.

1941 -- Hank Gornicki of the St. Louis Cardinals pitched a one-hitter in his major league debut for a 6-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Stan Benjamin's single was the lone hit.

1951 -- Rookie Gil McDougald of New York drove in six runs in one inning to tie a major league record as the New York Yankees beat the St. Louis Browns 17-3 at Sportsman's Park. McDougald had a two-run triple and a grand slam in an 11-run ninth inning.

1959 -- Detroit's Charlie Maxwell hit four consecutive home runs in a doubleheader sweep of the New York Yankees, 4-2 and 8-2, at Briggs Stadium.

1979 -- Cleveland's Bobby Bonds hit the 300th home run of his career against Moose Haas in a 6-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Bonds, with 413 stolen bases at the time, became the second player to have 300 home runs and 300 stolen bases, joining Willie Mays.

1980 -- Ferguson Jenkins of the Texas Rangers became the fourth pitcher in major league history to win 100 or more games in each league. Jenkins beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 at Arlington Stadium. Cy Young, Jim Bunning and Gaylord Perry also reached the milestone.

1980 -- San Francisco's Willie McCovey hit a home run for the final time, a solo shot off Scott Sanderson in the fourth inning of a 3-2 loss to Montreal at Olympic Stadium. The 42 year-old first baseman, who hit the first of his 521 home runs in 1959, joined Boston's Ted Williams as the only other major leaguer to hit home runs in four different decades.

1986 -- Don Mattingly of the New York Yankees hit three sacrifice flies in a 9-4 victory over the Texas Rangers. Mattingly was the sixth player to accomplish the feat.

1994 -- Philadelphia reliever Andy Carter made his major league debut and was ejected from the game after hitting two of three San Diego Padres batters he faced.

1999 -- Boston's Creighton Gubanich hit a grand slam for his first major league hit in a 12-11, 10-inning loss to Oakland. Gubanich became the fourth player to accomplish the feat and the first since Seattle's Orlando Mercado did it Sept. 19, 1982. Bill Duggleby (1898, Phillies) and Bobby Bonds (1968, Giants) were the others.

1999 -- Jeff Kent of the San Francisco Giants went 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle in a 9-8 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

2009 -- Carl Crawford tied a modern major league record with six stolen bases to help Tampa Bay beat Boston 5-3. Crawford was 4 for 4 with an RBI and became the fourth player to swipe six bases in a game, joining Eddie Collins (twice), Otis Nixon and Eric Young.

2011 -- Francisco Liriano pitched the major league's first no-hitter of the season, throwing his first career complete game in Minnesota's 1-0 victory over Chicago. Liriano walked six and struck out two. Liriano, the reigning American League comeback player of the year, was backed by Jason Kubel's fourth-inning home run.

Today's birthdays Amrir Garrett, 26; Mike Morin, 27; Ben Revere, 30; Homer Bailey, 32.

