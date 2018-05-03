Trump: Mueller's probe 'setup & trap'

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump lashed out at the Justice Department on Wednesday, complaining that he may have to "get involved" in an ongoing dispute between conservative lawmakers and the department over a memo outlining the subjects being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The president's tweet appears to reignite friction between Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who a day earlier declared at a public event that "the Justice Department is not going to be extorted" by public and private threats.

Less than 24 hours after Rosenstein's comments, Trump fired off a tweet declaring: "A Rigged System -- They don't want to turn over Documents to Congress. What are they afraid of? Why so much redacting? Why such unequal 'justice?' At some point I will have no choice but to use the powers granted to the Presidency and get involved!"

Earlier, he took to Twitter to slam Mueller's investigation into possible obstruction of justice by Trump after he took office, calling it a "setup & trap."

Exactly what spurred the president's later tweet was unclear, but on Monday Justice Department officials notified Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, that they would not be receiving an unredacted copy of a memo outlining the scope of Mueller's inquiry, according to officials familiar with the matter.

A heavily redacted version of that memo has emerged in the pretrial hearings of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, but Meadows and Jordan, two of the president's fiercest defenders, want to see the rest of it.

The full memo outlines which Trump associates are under investigation and for which possible crimes, according to people familiar with the document.

The Justice Department has turned over other documents relating to the FBI's work, including memos former Director James Comey wrote about his private meetings with Trump and an internal FBI document from 2016 that initiated a key stage of the probe into whether any Trump associates might have coordinated with the Kremlin in trying to influence the outcome of the presidential election.

Justice Department officials said dozens of lawmakers and staff members from both parties have viewed thousands of classified pages, a process that now includes members of both parties being given temporary office space at the Department of Justice to review hundreds of thousands of documents.

Many of the issues under review are already the subject of a long-running inspector general probe. That probe is expected to culminate in a lengthy public report in a matter of weeks.

It was unclear from Trump's tweet what presidential powers he is threatening to use if the Justice Department doesn't cooperate more fully. For months, he has complained privately and publicly about Rosenstein, leaving many inside the department worrying that the deputy attorney general, who oversees the Mueller probe, could eventually be fired.

At an appearance Tuesday at the Newseum, Rosenstein said the department would resist efforts to force officials to reveal sensitive details of an ongoing investigation.

"I think they should understand by now that the Department of Justice is not going to be extorted," Rosenstein said. "We're going to do what's required by the rule of law, and any kind of threats that anybody makes are not going to affect the way we do our job."

Meadows and Jordan, as two members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, have been in a monthslong fight with the department over what they say is a failure to turn over documents on a number of sensitive topics, including the court-approved surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The lawmakers ratcheted up the pressure recently by finalizing a draft of impeachment articles for Rosenstein, which criticize him for approving the Page surveillance and then failing to produce requested documents.

After Rosenstein's remarks, Meadows fired back.

"If he believes being asked to do his job is extortion, then Rod Rosenstein should step aside and allow us to find a new deputy attorney general -- preferably one who is interested in transparency," Meadows said.

The Freedom Caucus is an influential bloc within Congress, but to impeach Rosenstein its members would need the support of House or Judiciary Committee leadership and a majority of members.

TRUMP LEGAL TEAM

Trump on Wednesday added to his legal team Emmet Flood, a veteran attorney who represented former President Bill Clinton during his impeachment process, soon after the White House disclosed the retirement of Ty Cobb, who for months has been the administration's point person dealing with Mueller.

It's the latest shake-up for a legal team grappling with unresolved questions on how to protect the president from legal and political jeopardy in the Russia probe, which is nearing its one-year anniversary.

White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Cobb had been discussing the decision for weeks and would retire at the end of May, and that Flood would be joining the White House staff to "represent the president and the administration against the Russia witch hunt."

"I'm deeply grateful to the president and the chief of staff for this opportunity to serve my country," Cobb told The Associated Press Wednesday night. "It's been a privilege, and I'm confident that the matter will be in good hands with Emmet Flood."

The replacement of Cobb with Flood, currently a partner at Williams & Connolly, comes as Trump's lawyers debate whether to make the president available for an interview with the special counsel and brace for the prospect of a grand jury subpoena if they refuse.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Mueller raised the possibility of subpoenaing Trump if he declined to sit down for a voluntary interview.

In early March, Trump met in the Oval Office with Flood to discuss the possibility of joining the president's legal team. At the time the president denied reports that he was considering adding a lawyer to his team.

Trump tweeted that this was a "false story," adding, "I am VERY happy with my lawyers, John Dowd, Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow. They are doing a great job."

Williams & Connolly is one of Washington's most prominent law firms, with a reputation for aggressive advocacy for its clients and a history of tangling with the government -- but also representing senior White House officials, including presidents.

Flood, a former law clerk to the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, defended former Vice President Dick Cheney in a lawsuit filed by former CIA official Valerie Plame and represented President George W. Bush in executive-privilege disputes with Congress.

Also Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported that Trump's current team of lawyers lacks the security clearances needed to discuss sensitive issues related to the possible presidential interview with Mueller.

Dowd had been the only member of the president's personal legal team with a security clearance, according to two people familiar with the matter. When Dowd quit in March over disagreements with Trump on legal strategy, Sekulow became the lead lawyer on the investigation and is still waiting for his security clearance.

Since Dowd's departure, Sekulow has continued talking with Mueller's team about the possible interview. The legal team has been trying to negotiate ways to narrow the scope of a possible interview, which Mueller requested at the end of last year.

If Trump agrees to an interview, the topics that could require security clearance for the president's lawyers include a meeting he had with Russian officials the day after the president fired Comey. That was on a list of more than 40 potential questions that Trump's legal team compiled based on their discussions with Mueller.

Cobb, the White House lawyer handling requests from Mueller, has a security clearance. But Cobb's role is to represent the office of the presidency, not Trump personally, and he hasn't been directly involved in discussions with Mueller about an interview.

Information for this article was contributed by Devlin Barrett, Philip Rucker, Josh Dawsey, Carol D. Leonnig and Rosalind S. Helderman of The Washington Post; by Chad Day, Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press; and by Shannon Pettypiece and Chris Strohm of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 05/03/2018