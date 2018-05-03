Trump repaid $130,000 given to actress, lawyer says

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and a recent addition to President Donald Trump's legal team, said Wednesday night that the president made a series of payments reimbursing his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 settlement with an adult-film actress.

The disclosure appears to contradict Trump's assertion last month that he was unaware of the payment.

"The president repaid it," Giuliani told Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity.

Trump, Giuliani said, "didn't know about the specifics of it, as far as I know. But he did know the general arrangement, that Michael would take care of things like this, like I take care of things like this with my clients."

Giuliani argued that the payment to actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, could not have violated campaign-finance laws, because no campaign money was involved.

But his statement raised a different set of questions -- including whether Trump misrepresented his knowledge of the arrangement.

Trump told reporters several weeks ago that he didn't know about the payment to Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

Asked aboard Air Force One whether he knew about the payment, Trump said flatly: "No." Trump also said he didn't know why Cohen had made the payment or where he got the money.

On Wednesday night, Giuliani said Trump repaid Cohen through a series of payments, but didn't specify when they occurred.

Cohen has said he arranged the financing of the settlement with Daniels through his home-equity line of credit. In a statement earlier this year, he did not to mention any role by Trump.

"Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly," Cohen said.

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating Cohen's business practices, including whether there were any crimes committed as part of a possible pattern or strategy of buying the silence of people who could offer accounts in 2016 that could have damaged Trump's candidacy, according to people familiar with the probe.

Giuliani told Hannity that the money to repay Cohen had been "funneled ... through the law firm and the president repaid it."

Michael Avenatti, an attorney for Daniels, said Giuliani's comments suggested campaign-finance violations and possibly bank fraud and money laundering.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Dawsey and Beth Reinhard of The Washington Post and by Catherine Lucey and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/03/2018