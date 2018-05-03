UAMS temporarily shuts down cardiac surgery program, cites inadequate staffing

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Wednesday sent an email advising medical staff that it has temporarily shut down its cardiac surgery program and has begun referring patients to Baptist Health Medical Center.

In the email, obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, UAMS cites inadequate surgery coverage, meaning it doesn’t have enough heart surgeons at this time.

The announcement follows the retirement in late April of a UAMS physician, and UAMS said it will continue its recruitment efforts.

“We hope for an expedient resolution of this situation,” said the email from Drs. Christopher Westfall and Richard Turnage.

